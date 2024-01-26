"Not ruthless enough": Former India cricketer shuns Rohit's captaincy

He highlighted Rohit's delay in introducing spin which allowed England openers to accumulate crucial runs before they were tested.

The India vs England 1st Test is currently underway as Rohit Sharma and Co dominate proceedings. On Day 1, the Indian spinners dismantled the Three Lions batting lineup completely, sharing eight wickets amongst them. Ashwin and Jadeja got three apiece while Axar got two. Bumrah finished with two wickets as well as England were bundled out for 246.

However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has pointed out a lack of 'ruthlessness' in Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Manjrekar highlighted Rohit's delay in introducing spin which allowed England openers to accumulate crucial runs before they were tested.

Manjrekar said, "I like to see ruthless captaincy, and Rohit Sharma bowling eight overs of seam and 41 runs on the board before the first ball of spin was bowled wasn't ruthless captaincy. In the same way, Ben Stokes giving the ball to somebody like Tom Hartley. If you had to go with spin with Yashasvi Jaiswal there as a danger player, he could have started off with Jack Leach, the more experienced spinner, and somebody like Joe Root."

Rohit Sharma failed to convert a good start

While batting, Rohit Sharma threw away an impressive start, getting dismissed after scoring 24 runs off 27 deliveries despite looking solid in the middle. Manjrekar reckoned that batters of Rohit's stature can afford to trust their defence, instead of relying only on his attacking game.

"Guys like Joe Root and Rohit Sharma, who are not insecure in defence in these kind of conditions, they can afford to not be that aggressive," he said.

At Tea break on Day 2, India has established a lead of 63 runs with KS Bharat (9*) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*) still at the crease.

