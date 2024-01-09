HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 32 Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: It will be an intriguing contest between the table toppers. However, the Brisbane Heat will play at home and might win the game.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers

Date

10 January 2024

Time

2:10 PM IST

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Colin Munro scored 45 runs in his only innings against Perth Scorchers.

Sam Billings has 269 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 159.17 in seven BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has two fifties against them.

Mitchell Swepson has 10 wickets at an average of 18.90 and a strike rate of 16.80 in seven BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

Aaron Hardie has 161 runs at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 154.80 in six BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has four wickets against them.

Josh Inglis has 220 runs at an average of 24.44 and a strike rate of 141.93 in ten BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has a fifty against them.

Jhye Richardson has 10 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 18 in nine BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

Andrew Tye has 23 wickets at an average of 18.95 and a strike rate of 14.13 in 15 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Jason Behrendorff has 23 wickets at an average of 15.47 and a strike rate of 14 in 14 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Brisbane has been 174, with the pacers snaring 69.23% of wickets here. Expect another fine batting track, with plenty of help for the batters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with some chances of rain, is forecast.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Perth Scorchers: Zak Crawley, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings youngsters smash whirlwind fifties in SA20 2024 warm-up fixture

HEA vs SCO Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The HEA vs SCO live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

HEA vs SCO Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Colin Munro: Colin Munro is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Munro has been in terrific form this season and will open the innings. He will look to make the most of the nice batting conditions.

Paul Walter: Paul Walter is another popular captaincy option for this game. Walter will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

Aaron Hardie: Aaron Hardie will also contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has also been good. Hardie will fetch ample points.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nathan McSweeney: Nathan McSweeney has a selection % of less than 22 as of now. McSweeney will bat in the top order and can chip in with crucial runs. The track will also be nice for batting.

Jhye Richardson: Jhye Richardson will enjoy bowling in Gabba. The pitch is fast and will aid the bowlers with pace. Richardson can snare a few wickets.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Cooper Connolly: Cooper Connolly might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Josh Brown, Laurie Evans, Michael Neser and Jason Behrendorff.

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Zak Crawley, Spencer Johnson and Lance Morris.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nathan McSweeney, Laurie Evans, Mitchell Swepson and Jason Behrendorff.

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Laurie Evans, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson and Spencer Johnson.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

It will be an intriguing contest between the table toppers. However, the Brisbane Heat will play at home and might win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.