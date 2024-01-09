Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings youngsters smash whirlwind fifties in SA20 2024 warm-up fixture

Both players are currently plying their trade for MI Cape Town in the upcoming SA20 2024 season.

During a recent warm-up fixture against the Netherlands team ahead of the SA20 2024, a Mumbai Indians (MI) young sensation and a Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster registered blistering knocks in the final dress rehearsal ahead of the season. Both players are currently plying their trade for MI Cape Town in the upcoming SA20 2024 season.

Proteas batting star Dewald Brevis and England all-rounder Sam Curran looked on song against the Dutch national side, displaying a batting masterclass to propel their team to a convincing victory. The 20-year-old super talent Brevis made 58 off 26 balls with seven sixes. Sam Curran repeated that feat in the final overs, finishing with a quickfire 69 (27), comprising of 7 sixes. Courtesy of the blatant power-hitting, MI Cape Town added a staggering 54 runs in the final three overs to finish 205/5 in the 20 overs.

In form, Max O'Dowd was one of the finest strikers of the Dutch team, giving a glimpse of his abilities with 46 off 42 balls. Sybrand Engelbrecht too continued his good form with 32 off 23 balls but the relatively quick fall of the other wickets meant that the Dutch came up short, finishing at 165/9.

Both players will hope to use the SA20 2024 stint to make a statement for IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians had shelled out INR 3 crore to rope in Dewald Brevis at the IPL 2022 auction. Popularly known as 'Baby AB' due to his 360-degree strokeplay, the 20-year-old is touted as the next big thing in T20 cricket by many.

However, he hasn't had a lot of opportunities to prove his worth in the IPL, having played just seven matches. Brevis warmed the bench in the 2023 edition, not getting a single game.

On the other hand, PBKS signed Curran for a then-record bid of Rs 18.50 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Curran, however hasn't delivered to his lofty price tag, scoring 276 runs and picking 10 wickets as Punjab Kings finished eighth in the IPL 2023 points table. Both the international stars will thus look to make the most of this opportunity and deliver some impressive performances to increase their stocks once again.

