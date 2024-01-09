Fortune Barishal rope in Gujarat Titans star for BPL 2024 season

Bought by Gujarat Titans in the mega-auction of IPL 2022, he was one of the key architects for the franchise lifting the IPL trophy in their maiden season.

In a recent development ahead of the 10th season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024), Fortuna Barishal has roped in a South Africa big-hitter for the upcoming edition. The Tamim Iqbal-led side has built a formidable squad with the addition of some big names as they gear up to lift their maiden BPL trophy.

Proteas middle-order batter David Miller will be joining the Barishal ranks, adding more to firepower to the batting lineup. Miller comes with an impressive resume, having plied his trade successfully in IPL and other T20 leagues across the globe.

Bought by Gujarat Titans in the mega-auction of IPL 2022, he was one of the key architects for the franchise lifting the IPL trophy in their maiden season. He smashed an impressive 481 runs at a blistering strike rate of 142.73. Miller will once again hope to replicate his form in the upcoming season of BPL as well.

Earlier, in September last year, the Barishal franchise signed big names in the players' draft.

Fortune Barishal add some big names to the squad for BPL 2024

Shakib Al Hasan captained the team in the previous two editions of the BPL. Shortly after the all-rounder joined Rangpur Riders, Barishal announced that Tamim Iqbal would be playing for them in the BPL 2024 and would also skipper the team. They have also secured the signings of national cricket stars Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar.

Mushfiqur, previously a part of Mashrafe Mortaza's Sylhet Strikers in the last season, stands as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history, trailing only behind his teammate Tamim.

Barishal has decided to retain the services of all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and fast bowler Khaled Ahmed. Afghanistan's opener Ibrahim Zadran is among the players retained as well.

In addition to their retained players, Barishal has added notable foreigner to their squad, including Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman, and Abbas Afridi, Ireland's Paul Stirling, and Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage.

