Star Delhi Capitals pacer ruled out of entire SA20 2024 season

In a massive blow to Pretoria Capitals (PC) ahead of the upcoming season of SA20 2024, they will be without the services of their talismanic pacer. Finishing as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the inaugural edition, he was crucial to Pretoria's plans in their bid to lift their maiden title after narrowly missing out last time, succumbing in the Final against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

The Capitals would have desperately hoped for Anrich Nortje to participate in the SA20 2024 in whatever capacity he can. The feisty pacer sustained a stress fracture on the back some months ago and missed the majority of 2023, including the ODI World Cup.

While there were expectations that Nortje might take the field in the second half of the tournament, he has now been ruled out for the entire SA202 2024 tournament.

The franchise issued a statement on X: "Capitals seamer Anrich Nortje will miss out on Season 2 of the #SA20, as he continues his recovery from an injury. The Pretoria family wishes him a speedy recovery!"

Anrich Nortje has been a revelation ever since his foray

He had come on board for Delhi Capitals as an injury replacement for Chris Woakes ahead of the IPL 2020 and since then has emerged one of the most important players for the team. He had picked 22 wickets in IPL 2020 and then followed it up with 12 wickets from 8 games in the IPL 2021, while clocking some of the fastest deliveries in IPL history.

The South African right-arm pacer was retained by the Delhi Capitals and will look to once again spearhead the team’s charge with the ball in IPL 2024. He had a terrific first season of SA20 too, where he ended up finishing with 20 wickets at a superb average and economy rate of 13.25 and 6.18, respectively.

