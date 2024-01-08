Former CSK pacer ruled out of SA20 2024 season

In a recent development coming in ahead of the upcoming SA20 2024, defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been dealt a major blow to their title aspirations ahead of the new season. The franchise will be without the services of a key fast bowler, who will have to sit out the entire tournament owing to injury. The news was confirmed by the franchise earlier today (January 8) on their social media channels. Patrick Kruger, a Proteas batting all-rounder has been named as his replacement.

Sisanda Magala, who joined CSK ahead of the IPL 2023 was a crucial figure in Sunrisers' victory in SA20 last season. Magala was brought in as a replacement for injured Kyle Jamieson by the MS Dhoni-led franchise. He made his debut in a match against the Mumbai Indians and eventually managed two appearances and has a solitary IPL wicket in his name.

In SA20 2023, the Proteas finished as Eastern Cape's leading wicket-taker among pacers with 14 scalps in 12 games at an average of 24. Magala's exploits in the inaugural SA20 season earned him T20I and ODI debuts for South Africa. The right-arm pacer can penetrate through batters during the powerplay and can also deceive with a mean slower delivery in the death overs.

Double whammy for Sunrisers Eastern Cape ahead of SA20 2024

In another blow, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be without another pacer who was supposed to make his debut in the SA20. Craig Overton, the English bowling all-rounder who was brought in to enhance an already lethal pace attack has also been ruled out due to injury. The franchise is yet to name a replacement for him.

The onus of leading the bowling department will now lie on dynamic Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen.

Jansen had as much, if not more, success with the bat than the ball last year, averaging 44.25 at a strike rate of 150 with the willow. Yet, his bowling was nothing to be sneezed at, with the tall left-arm pacer bagging eight wickets at an economy rate under eight.

