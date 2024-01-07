Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2024: Strongest Playing XI, Squad, Captain, Coach, Fixtures and All you need to know

Pretoria Capitals were the most consistent team in the inaugural season of the SA20 League.

Pretoria Capitals will be the team to beat in the SA20 2024.

Pretoria Capitals - Team Profile

League: SA20 League

Owners: JSW Group

Captain: Wayne Parnell

Coach: Graham Ford

Previous edition: Runners-up

Pretoria Capitals were the most consistent team in the inaugural season of the SA20 League. They won seven of the ten games and topped the points table in the league stages. The Capitals earned 31 points and had the best run rate (+0.927) among all the teams overall.

Wayne Parnell, fabulous last season, will lead the side again. Graham Ford will be at the helm of the coaching department. They have some real quality in the squad and will eye the title this time after missing out on a real chance to hold the trophy by facing a defeat in the final against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

The team has some T20 veterans mixed with some of the best local stars in the country. Pretoria Capitals is a sub-branch of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League. The JSW Group owns the franchise.

Complete Pretoria Capitals Squad for SA20 2024

Wayne Parnell (c), Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Senuran Muthusamy, Theunis de Bruyn, Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Kyle Verreynne, Matthew Boast, Paul Stirling, Phil Salt, Steve Stolk

Strongest Pretoria Capitals Playing XI for SA20 2024

Will Jacks*

Phil Salt (wk)*

Theunis de Bruyn

Rilee Rossouw

Colin Ingram

Jimmy Neesham*

Eathan Bosch

Wayne Parnell (c)

Migael Pretorius

Adil Rashid*

Anrich Nortje

Strengths

Pretoria Capitals have among the strongest top-five batters in the competition.

They have maintained the LHB-RHB combination throughout the batting order.

They have batting depth in their XI.

They have pacers for the powerplay and middle overs.

The squad has decent backups for most of the regular starters.

Weaknesses

Pretoria Capitals’ pacers are susceptible in the death overs.

They will heavily rely on Adil Rashid in the spin department.

The likes of Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje are injury-prone and can crumble anytime.

SA20 2024 Season Verdict for Pretoria Capitals

Pretoria Capitals have among the most fearsome batting unit in the competition. From the openers to finishers, they have match-winners. The Capitals will again rely more on their batting.

The injury concerns are real. Anrich Nortje, their premium pace bowler, has been out of competitive cricket for a while. His death-over bowling has also been an issue lately. If he gets injured, the quality of the bowling unit will shrink significantly.

Still, Pretoria Capitals have a tournament-winning squad and will fancy their chances to lift the cup. They should qualify for the knockout phase easily. Pretoria Capitals will be the team to beat in the SA20 2024.

FAQs

Who is the owner of the Pretoria Capitals Team?

The JSW Group is the owner of the Pretoria Capitals Team.

Who is playing in the Pretoria Capitals squad in SA20 2024?

The squad has big names like Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje. Apart from them, the likes of Eathan Bosch and Migael Pretorius will be among the players to watch out for this season.

Who is the coach of the Pretoria Capitals?

Graham Ford is the coach of Pretoria Capitals.

Who is the captain of the Pretoria Capitals?

Wayne Parnell is the captain of the Pretoria Capitals.

Which IPL team is associated with the Pretoria Capitals?

Delhi Capitals (DC) are associated with the Pretoria Capitals.

