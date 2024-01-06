Watch: Pakistan's comical fielding effort goes viral again

Abdullah Shafique and Aamer Jamal were involved in a comical fielding effort during the second innings of Australia in the third Test in Sydney.

Fortunately, the incident didn’t hurt anyone.

Abdullah Shafique and Aamer Jamal were involved in a comical fielding effort during the second innings of Australia in the third Test in Sydney. Both fielders didn’t call for it, and the result could have been dangerous. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the whole incident turned into a comical event.

Pakistan have had a tour to forget, for they were whitewashed in the three-match Test series against Australia down under. While there were some individual flashes of brilliance from the Green team, they failed to fire as a unit. It’s never easy to beat Australia at their home, as they are ruthless.

Further, Pakistan’s fielding didn’t help the cause, either. They dropped numerous catches in every game, especially in the slip cordon. The Australian batters got several lives and made sure to make Pakistan pay for their mistakes almost every time.

Pakistan have always been slippery in the field. Their fielding history hardly holds many memorable moments, but it has had plenty of chucklesome moments. They would have been in a better position had they grabbed the chances coming their way this series.

Pakistan's comical fielding effort goes viral again

During the third Test, Mir Hamza bowled a fuller-length delivery on the stumps to Travis Head, who flicked it towards the backward square leg region. Abdullah Shafique ran from the square leg region, while Aamer Jamal moved to his right from the long leg position. Both reached for the ball, but no one called to grab it.

Shafique dived towards the ball despite Jamal being near and in a more comfortable position to stop it. Shafique almost knocked Jamal out, hitting his leg hard. Jamal got imbalanced and had to jump to avoid falling on his teammate and fell down.

When the fielding looks like a tackle that gets a straight red, the audio has to match #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/dVv16SayKZ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 5, 2024

Both players would have been badly hurt had Jamal fell on Shafique. Shafique could have let Jamal field it. He had to put in an unnecessary dive when Jamal was right in front of the ball.

A better calling from any of the two players would have been good. Fortunately, the incident didn’t hurt anyone. In fact, it turned out to be another classic Pakistani fielding.

