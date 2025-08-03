News
All You Need to Know About The Hundred 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Men's And Women's
the-hundred

All You Need to Know About The Hundred 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Men’s And Women’s

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 3, 2025
7 min read

The only 100-ball tournament in the world will kick off its fifth season on August 5.

All You Need to Know About The Hundred 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Men's And Women's

The fifth season of The Hundred is all set to kick off on August 5. The tournament opener will feature the winners of the previous edition kicking off their campaign. With the exciting league approaching, fans will find out The Hundred 2025 men’s and women’s full fixtures, squads, venues, and timings

The opening Men’s battle is between London Spirit and the last edition’s champions, Oval Invincibles. Notably, the Invincibles won their second consecutive Men’s title in 2024 by defeating Southern Brave at Lord’s. The Women’s team of London Spirit wedged out Welsh Fire at the same venue to lift their maiden trophy. They will face Oval Invincibles for their maiden clash.

Let’s look at the eight Women’s and Men’s squads for the upcoming 100-ball tournament.

The Hundred 2025: Women’s Squad

Birmingham Phoenix: Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Sterre Kalis, Bethan Ellis, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Mary Taylor, Ailsa Lister (WK), Amy Jones (WK), Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Megan Schutt, Millie Taylor, and Phoebe Brett.

London Spirit: Abi Norgrove, Cordelia Griffith, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Kira Chathli (WK), Eva Gray, Issy Wong, Kate Coppack, Rebecca Tyson, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, and Tara Norris.

Manchester Originals: Alice Monaghan, Ella McCaughan, Eve Jones, Amelia Kerr, Darcey Carter, Deandra Dottin, Fritha Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Beth Mooney (WK), Seren Smale (WK), Danielle Gregory, Esmae MacGregor, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, and Sophie Ecclestone.

Northern Superchargers: Davina Perrin, Hollie Armitage, Phoebe Litchfield, Alice Davidson-Richards, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Katherine Fraser, Bess Heath (WK), Ella Claridge (WK), Grace Ballinger, Grace Potts, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Lucy Higham, and Sophia Turner.

Southern Brave: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Georgia Adams, Laura Wolvaardt, Maia Bouchier, Chloe Tryon, Freya Kemp, Mady Villiers, Sophie Devine, Amara Carr (WK), Rhianna Southby (WK), Josie Groves, Lauren Bell, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, and Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Oval Invincibles: Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning, Rebecca Odgers, Joanne Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Lauren Winfield-Hill (WK), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Daisy Gibb, Kalea Moore, Rachel Slater, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, and Tash Farrant.

Welsh Fire: Emily Windsor, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Elwiss, Hayley Matthews, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (WK), Beth Langston, Charley Phillips, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Katie George, Katie Levick, and Shabnim Ismail.

Trent Rockets: Bryony Smith, Emma Jones, Grace Scrivens, Alexa Stonehouse, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Jodi Grewcock, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Eleanor Threlkeld (WK), Natasha Wraith (WK), Alana King, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Thompson, Kirstie Gordon, and Sophie Morris.

The Hundred 2025: Men’s Squad

Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Harry Moore, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone (C), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Aneurin Donald (WK), Joe Clarke (WK), Louis Kimber (WK), Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Liam Patterson-White, and Tim Southee.

London Spirit: Keaton Jennings, David Warner, Kane Williamson (C), Wayne Madsen, Sean Dickson, Ashton Turner, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith (WK), Ollie Pope (WK), Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Jafer Chohan, and Ryan Higgins.

Manchester Originals: Thomas Aspinwall, Ben McKinney, Rachin Ravindra, Scott Currie, Lewis Gregory, Jos Buttler (WK), Phil Salt (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Matthew Hurst (WK), Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Tom Hartley, Marchant de Lange, Noor Ahmad, James Anderson, and George Garton.

Northern Superchargers: Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, David Miller, Harry Brook (C), Dawid Malan, Graham Clark, Rocky Flintoff, Tom Lawes, Mitchell Santner, Michael-Kyle Pepper (WK), Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Ben Dwarshuis, Pat Brown, and James Fuller.

Southern Brave: James Vince (C), Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Leus du Plooy, Finn Allen, Toby Albert, James Coles, Michael Bracewell, Hilton Cartwright, Craig Overton, Jordan Thompson, Jofra Archer, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, and Reece Topley.

Oval Invincibles: Tawanda Muyeye, Miles Hammond, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Jordan Cox (WK), Sam Billings (C/WK), Donovan Ferreira (WK), Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, George Scrimshaw, and Zafar Gohar.

Welsh Fire: Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Ben Kellaway, Tom Abell (C), Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Woakes, Chris Green, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (WK), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Stephen Eskinazi (WK), Josh Hull, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Riley Meredith, and Mason Crane.

Trent Rockets: Sam Hain, Joe Root, Max Holden, Adam Hose, Marcus Stoinis, George Linde, David Willey (C), Tom Banton (WK), Tom Alsop (WK), Calvin Harrison, Lockie Ferguson, John Turner, Sam James Cook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Sanderson, and Callum Parkinson.

ALSO READ:

The Hundred 2025: Schedule

DATEMATCHSTADIUMTIME (WOMEN’S AND MEN’S)
August 5London Spirit vs Oval InvinciblesLord’s7:15 PM and 11:00 PM IST
2:45 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 6Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Old Trafford 7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 7Northern Superchargers vs Welsh FireHeadingley7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 8Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent RocketsEdgbaston7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 9Oval Invincibles vs Manchester OriginalsThe Oval 3:30 PM and 7:00 PM IST
11:00 AM and 2:30 PM local time
August 9Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Sophia Gardens7:00 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:30 PM and 6:00 PM local time
August 10Southern Brave vs Birmingham PhoenixThe Rose Bowl3:30 PM and 7:00 PM IST
11:00 AM and 2:30 PM local time
August 10Trent Rockets vs Northern SuperchargersTrent Bridge7:00 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:30 PM and 6:00 PM local time
August 11Manchester Originals vs London SpiritOld Trafford 7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 12Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval InvinciblesEdgbaston7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 13Southern Brave vs Northern SuperchargersThe Rose Bowl4:00 PM and 7:30 PM IST
11:30 AM and 3:00 PM local time
August 13Welsh Fire vs Manchester OriginalsSophia Gardens7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 14London Spirit vs Trent RocketsLord’s7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 15Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham PhoenixHeadingley7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 16Trent Rockets Women vs Southern BraveTrent Bridge 3:30 PM and 7:00 PM IST
11:00 AM and 2:30 PM local time
August 16Oval Invincibles vs Welsh FireThe Oval7:00 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:30 PM and 6:00 PM local time
August 17Manchester Originals vs Northern SuperchargersOld Trafford3:30 PM and 7:00 PM IST
11:00 AM and 2:30 PM local time
August 17Birmingham Phoenix vs London SpiritEdgbaston7:00 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:30 PM and 6:00 PM local time
August 18Southern Brave vs Oval InvinciblesThe Rose Bowl 7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 19Trent Rockets vs Manchester OriginalsTrent Bridge7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 20Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Sophia Gardens 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM IST
11:30 AM and 3:00 PM local time
August 20London Spirit vs Northern SuperchargersLord’s7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 21Oval Invincibles vs Trent RocketsThe Oval7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 22Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh FireEdgbaston7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 23Northern Superchargers vs Oval InvinciblesHeadingley3:30 PM and 7:00 PM IST
11:00 AM and 2:30 PM local time
August 23London Spirit vs Southern BraveLord’s7:00 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:30 PM and 6:00 PM local time
August 24Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Sophia Gardens3:30 PM and 7:00 PM IST
11:00 AM and 2:30 PM local time
August 24Manchester Originals vs Birmingham PhoenixOld Trafford7:00 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:30 PM and 6:00 PM local time
August 25Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit The Oval 7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 26Northern Superchargers vs Manchester OriginalsHeadingley7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 27 Trent Rockets vs Birmingham PhoenixTrent Bridge7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 28Southern Brave vs Welsh FireThe Rose Bowl7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
August 30TBC vs TBC, EliminatorThe Oval6:45 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:15 PM and 6:00 PM local time
August 31TBC vs TBC, FinalLord’s6:45 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:15 PM and 6:00 PM local time

Birmingham Phoenix
England
London Spirit
Manchester Originals
Northern Superchargers
Oval Invincibles
Southern Brave
The Hundred 2025
The Hundred Women
Trent Rockets
Welsh Fire
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

