All You Need to Know About The Hundred 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Men’s And Women’s

The only 100-ball tournament in the world will kick off its fifth season on August 5.
The fifth season of The Hundred is all set to kick off on August 5. The tournament opener will feature the winners of the previous edition kicking off their campaign. With the exciting league approaching, fans will find out The Hundred 2025 men’s and women’s full fixtures, squads, venues, and timings
The opening Men’s battle is between London Spirit and the last edition’s champions, Oval Invincibles. Notably, the Invincibles won their second consecutive Men’s title in 2024 by defeating Southern Brave at Lord’s. The Women’s team of London Spirit wedged out Welsh Fire at the same venue to lift their maiden trophy. They will face Oval Invincibles for their maiden clash.
Let’s look at the eight Women’s and Men’s squads for the upcoming 100-ball tournament.
Birmingham Phoenix: Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Sterre Kalis, Bethan Ellis, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Mary Taylor, Ailsa Lister (WK), Amy Jones (WK), Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Megan Schutt, Millie Taylor, and Phoebe Brett.
London Spirit: Abi Norgrove, Cordelia Griffith, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Kira Chathli (WK), Eva Gray, Issy Wong, Kate Coppack, Rebecca Tyson, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, and Tara Norris.
Manchester Originals: Alice Monaghan, Ella McCaughan, Eve Jones, Amelia Kerr, Darcey Carter, Deandra Dottin, Fritha Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Beth Mooney (WK), Seren Smale (WK), Danielle Gregory, Esmae MacGregor, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, and Sophie Ecclestone.
Northern Superchargers: Davina Perrin, Hollie Armitage, Phoebe Litchfield, Alice Davidson-Richards, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Katherine Fraser, Bess Heath (WK), Ella Claridge (WK), Grace Ballinger, Grace Potts, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Lucy Higham, and Sophia Turner.
Southern Brave: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Georgia Adams, Laura Wolvaardt, Maia Bouchier, Chloe Tryon, Freya Kemp, Mady Villiers, Sophie Devine, Amara Carr (WK), Rhianna Southby (WK), Josie Groves, Lauren Bell, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, and Tilly Corteen-Coleman.
Oval Invincibles: Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning, Rebecca Odgers, Joanne Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Lauren Winfield-Hill (WK), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Daisy Gibb, Kalea Moore, Rachel Slater, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, and Tash Farrant.
Welsh Fire: Emily Windsor, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Elwiss, Hayley Matthews, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (WK), Beth Langston, Charley Phillips, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Katie George, Katie Levick, and Shabnim Ismail.
Trent Rockets: Bryony Smith, Emma Jones, Grace Scrivens, Alexa Stonehouse, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Jodi Grewcock, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Eleanor Threlkeld (WK), Natasha Wraith (WK), Alana King, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Thompson, Kirstie Gordon, and Sophie Morris.
Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Harry Moore, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone (C), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Aneurin Donald (WK), Joe Clarke (WK), Louis Kimber (WK), Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Liam Patterson-White, and Tim Southee.
London Spirit: Keaton Jennings, David Warner, Kane Williamson (C), Wayne Madsen, Sean Dickson, Ashton Turner, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith (WK), Ollie Pope (WK), Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Jafer Chohan, and Ryan Higgins.
Manchester Originals: Thomas Aspinwall, Ben McKinney, Rachin Ravindra, Scott Currie, Lewis Gregory, Jos Buttler (WK), Phil Salt (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Matthew Hurst (WK), Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Tom Hartley, Marchant de Lange, Noor Ahmad, James Anderson, and George Garton.
Northern Superchargers: Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, David Miller, Harry Brook (C), Dawid Malan, Graham Clark, Rocky Flintoff, Tom Lawes, Mitchell Santner, Michael-Kyle Pepper (WK), Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Ben Dwarshuis, Pat Brown, and James Fuller.
Southern Brave: James Vince (C), Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Leus du Plooy, Finn Allen, Toby Albert, James Coles, Michael Bracewell, Hilton Cartwright, Craig Overton, Jordan Thompson, Jofra Archer, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, and Reece Topley.
Oval Invincibles: Tawanda Muyeye, Miles Hammond, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Jordan Cox (WK), Sam Billings (C/WK), Donovan Ferreira (WK), Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, George Scrimshaw, and Zafar Gohar.
Welsh Fire: Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Ben Kellaway, Tom Abell (C), Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Woakes, Chris Green, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (WK), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Stephen Eskinazi (WK), Josh Hull, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Riley Meredith, and Mason Crane.
Trent Rockets: Sam Hain, Joe Root, Max Holden, Adam Hose, Marcus Stoinis, George Linde, David Willey (C), Tom Banton (WK), Tom Alsop (WK), Calvin Harrison, Lockie Ferguson, John Turner, Sam James Cook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Sanderson, and Callum Parkinson.
|DATE
|MATCH
|STADIUM
|TIME (WOMEN’S AND MEN’S)
|August 5
|London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles
|Lord’s
|7:15 PM and 11:00 PM IST
2:45 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 6
|Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave
|Old Trafford
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 7
|Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire
|Headingley
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 8
|Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets
|Edgbaston
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 9
|Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals
|The Oval
|3:30 PM and 7:00 PM IST
11:00 AM and 2:30 PM local time
|August 9
|Welsh Fire vs London Spirit
|Sophia Gardens
|7:00 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:30 PM and 6:00 PM local time
|August 10
|Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix
|The Rose Bowl
|3:30 PM and 7:00 PM IST
11:00 AM and 2:30 PM local time
|August 10
|Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers
|Trent Bridge
|7:00 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:30 PM and 6:00 PM local time
|August 11
|Manchester Originals vs London Spirit
|Old Trafford
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 12
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles
|Edgbaston
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 13
|Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers
|The Rose Bowl
|4:00 PM and 7:30 PM IST
11:30 AM and 3:00 PM local time
|August 13
|Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals
|Sophia Gardens
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 14
|London Spirit vs Trent Rockets
|Lord’s
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 15
|Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix
|Headingley
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 16
|Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave
|Trent Bridge
|3:30 PM and 7:00 PM IST
11:00 AM and 2:30 PM local time
|August 16
|Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire
|The Oval
|7:00 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:30 PM and 6:00 PM local time
|August 17
|Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers
|Old Trafford
|3:30 PM and 7:00 PM IST
11:00 AM and 2:30 PM local time
|August 17
|Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit
|Edgbaston
|7:00 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:30 PM and 6:00 PM local time
|August 18
|Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles
|The Rose Bowl
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 19
|Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals
|Trent Bridge
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 20
|Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave
|Sophia Gardens
|4:00 PM and 7:30 PM IST
11:30 AM and 3:00 PM local time
|August 20
|London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers
|Lord’s
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 21
|Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets
|The Oval
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 22
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire
|Edgbaston
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 23
|Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles
|Headingley
|3:30 PM and 7:00 PM IST
11:00 AM and 2:30 PM local time
|August 23
|London Spirit vs Southern Brave
|Lord’s
|7:00 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:30 PM and 6:00 PM local time
|August 24
|Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets
|Sophia Gardens
|3:30 PM and 7:00 PM IST
11:00 AM and 2:30 PM local time
|August 24
|Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix
|Old Trafford
|7:00 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:30 PM and 6:00 PM local time
|August 25
|Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit
|The Oval
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 26
|Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals
|Headingley
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 27
|Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix
|Trent Bridge
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 28
|Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire
|The Rose Bowl
|7:30 PM and 11:00 PM IST
3:00 PM and 6:30 PM local time
|August 30
|TBC vs TBC, Eliminator
|The Oval
|6:45 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:15 PM and 6:00 PM local time
|August 31
|TBC vs TBC, Final
|Lord’s
|6:45 PM and 10:30 PM IST
2:15 PM and 6:00 PM local time
