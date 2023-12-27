HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 16 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Brisbane Heat are an in-form side and will have the advantage of playing at home. Expect them to win the contest.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder

Date

27 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Colin Munro has 345 runs at an average of 49.28 and a strike rate of 129.69 in eight BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has three fifties against them.

Michael Neser has 14 wickets at an average of 22.92 and a strike rate of 20.50 in 15 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

Xavier Bartlett has 7 wickets at an average of 20.85 and a strike rate of 14.71 in six BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

Cameron Bancroft has 367 runs at an average of 45.87 and a strike rate of 128.77 in 11 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has three fifties against them.

Alex Ross has 209 runs at an average of 29.85 and a strike rate of 133.97 in nine BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has a fifty against them.

Daniel Sams has 179 runs at an average of 25.57 and a strike rate of 201.12 in nine BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has 17 wickets at an average of 20.52 and a strike rate of 12.82 in 11 BBL innings against them.

Tanveer Sangha has 10 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 13 in six BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Gabba has been 171, with the pacers snaring 67.58% of wickets here. Expect another fine batting track, with the ball coming on nicely. There will be some assistance for the pacers as well. The teams winning the toss might elect to bowl first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson.

Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft (wk), Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Tanveer Sangha.

HEA vs THU Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The HEA vs THU live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

HEA vs THU Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Colin Munro: Colin Munro is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Munro has a fine record against Sydney Thunder, and his recent form has also been top-notch. Expect another fine outing for the southpaw.

Paul Walter: Paul Walter will contribute with both bat and ball. He has done well in the league so far and will look to extend his good work. Walter’s recent form has also been decent.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Sams will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been terrific. Expect him to make an impact again.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nathan McSweeney: Nathan McSweeney has a low selection % of 8 as of now. McSweeney is a fine batter and will bat in the top order. He has been among the consistent batters of the team and will look to score a substantial score again.

Jason Sangha: Jason Sangha has also been selected by less than 9% of people as of now. Sangha is a terrific batter and has done well in the league previously. Expect him to fetch a few match-winning points.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Matthew Kuhnemann: Matthew Kuhnemann might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Josh Brown, Alex Ross and Mitchell Swepson.

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Cameron Bancroft, Alex Hales, Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Ross, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw and Liam Hatcher.

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Spencer Johnson and Tanveer Sangha.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Brisbane Heat are an in-form side and will have the advantage of playing at home. Expect them to win the contest.

