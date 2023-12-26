Kumar Kushagra: IPL 2024 Player Profile, Career, Personal information, Batting and Bowling Stats, and All you need to know

Delhi Capitals' successful bid 0f INR 7.2 crore for Kumar Kushagra underscores the recognition of his potential and the competition among franchises to secure his services for the upcoming IPL season.

Kumar Kushagra: IPL Player Profile

Age: 19

State Side: Jharkhand

IPL Team: Delhi Capitals (DC)

IPL 2024 Auction Price: INR 7.2 crore

Role: Wicketkeeper-batter

Batting Style: Right-handed batter

Bowling Style: NA

Kumar Kushagra, the wicket-keeper batter from Jharkhand, attracted considerable attention from multiple teams during the IPL 2024 auction. Eventually, the Delhi Capitals successfully acquired his services for a substantial sum of Rs. 7.2 crore. Securing Kushagra posed challenges for the Capitals as they had to navigate interest from both the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans.

Aged 19, the right-handed batter had previously represented India in the Under-19 World Cup in 2020. His recent performances in domestic cricket reinforced his reputation as a promising talent. He emerged as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the Deodhar Trophy, accumulating 227 runs in five innings with an impressive strike rate of 109.13.

Kumar Kushagra: Personal information

Birthday: October 23, 2004

Birthplace: Bokaro, Jharkhand

Father: Sashikant Kushagra

Siblings: 1 younger brother, 1 younger sister

Religion: Hinduism

Spouse: Not married yet

Kumar Kushagra's father, Sashikant Kushagra, is a middle-class family man who has been a significant influence, encouraging his son to pursue cricket despite financial difficulties. Kushagra acknowledges his father as his childhood coach, crediting him with imparting valuable lessons.

His father revealed that prior to the IPL 2024 Auction, Saurav Ganguly scouted Kushagra and predicted that Delhi Capitals would bid up to Rs. 10 Crore for him. Eventually, he was secured by Delhi Capitals for a substantial Rs. 7.2 Crore.

Kumar Kushagra’s mother is a homemaker who has stayed away from the limelight. Kumar Kushagra also has a younger brother and sister.

Kumar Kushagra: Career Stats

First-Class Cricket:

- 13 Matches

- 868 runs

- 266 Highest score

- 39.5 Avg

- 61 Sr

- 1 Century

- 4 Fifties

List A Cricket:

- 23 Matches

- 700 Runs

- 98 HS

- 46.7 Average

- 89 SR

- 0 Hundreds

- 7 fifties

T20 Cricket:

- 11 Matches

- 140 Runs

- 33 HS

- 15.6 Average

- 117.6 SR

Kushagra's recent performances in domestic cricket showcase his batting talent. In List A cricket, he has participated in 23 matches, amassing 700 runs with an average of 46.6 and a strike rate of 89.05, highlighting his consistency and ability to score quickly. In first Class cricket, the youngster has featured in 13 matches, scoring 868 runs at an average of 39.5 and a strike rate of 61.0

Examining his performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Kushagra played a pivotal role in his team's successful pursuit of a challenging 355-run target against Maharashtra, scoring a brisk 67 runs off 37 balls.

What are the experts saying about Kumar Kushagra?

"He will do really well if he achieves half of him (Dhoni)," Sourav Ganguly told broadcasters Jio Cinema when he was asked about Kushagra and Dhoni belonging to the same state.

“At the trials, Ganguly was impressed with his six-hitting ability and ability to play the field. His keeping skills also impressed Ganguly and even told him that there is a bit of MS Dhoni in him when he whips the bails," Shashikant, Kushagra's father, told The Indian Express.

Will Kumar Kushagra find a place in Delhi Capitals (DC)'s Playing XI in IPL 2024?

This strategic move raises questions about Rishabh Pant's role as the primary wicketkeeper, particularly considering Pant's ongoing recovery from injury, potentially making him an impact player rather than the regular wicketkeeper.

Kumar Kushagra's potential role in the middle order for Delhi Capitals, possibly at positions like no. 5 or 6, adds an intriguing dynamic to the team's batting strategy. These positions are crucial in T20 cricket, demanding explosive hitting to accelerate the run rate and provide stability during the middle overs. Assessing Kushagra's effectiveness in this role becomes a compelling storyline, especially considering his relatively brief T20 career thus far.

Comparisons to other explosive batters in similar positions for various franchises, such as Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Heinrich Klaasen, highlight the competition and expectations associated with the middle-order role.