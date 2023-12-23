HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 13 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes are a good side and will have the advantage of playing at home. Expect them to win the contest.

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades

Date

23 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ben McDermott has 574 runs at an average of 82 and a strike rate of 155.97 in 11 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has three fifties and two centuries against them.

Matthew Wade has 280 runs at an average of 31.11 and a strike rate of 163.74 in 11 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has two fifties against them.

Tim David has 144 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 180 in eight BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Chris Jordan has 7 wickets at an average of 25.28 and a strike rate of 17.14 in five BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Riley Meredith has 15 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 13.20 in nine BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Joe Clarke has 192 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 144.36 in four BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Aaron Finch has 522 runs at an average of 37.28 and a strike rate of 132.48 in 15 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has six fifties against them.

Jonathan Wells has 239 runs at an average of 26.55 and a strike rate of 112.20 in 13 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

Tom Rogers has 3 wickets at 14 balls apiece in two BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

Adam Zampa has 13 wickets at an average of 22.53 and a strike rate of 19.38 in 11 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has 12 wickets at an average of 18.83 and a strike rate of 16 in eight BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Hobart has been 163, with the pacers snaring 74.59% of wickets here. There will be some help for the speedsters, especially with the new ball. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 18°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Corey Anderson, Nikhil Chaudhary, Mitchell Owen, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith.

Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Also Read: 'Mental fatigue' forced talented India youngster to opt out of Proteas tour

HUR vs REN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The HUR vs REN live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

HUR vs REN Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott has a fabulous record against Melbourne Renegades and will look to extend his good run. McDermott will open the innings, providing him more chances to score runs by utilising the powerplay. Expect a good outing for him.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will open the innings and is known to provide a brisk start to his team. Quinton’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Will Sutherland: Will Sutherland will contribute with both bat and ball. He has done well recently and can fetch match-winning points. Expect a fine outing for the all-rounder.

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Riley Meredith: Riley Meredith has a low selection % of less than 5 as of now. Meredith has a decent record against the Renegades, and the track will also assist him. He can fetch a few match-winning points.

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke hasn’t fired in the tournament yet, but he has the game to cause serious damage. Clarke has also done well against Hobart Hurricanes previously and will look to perform again. He can be tried in a few teams.

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nikhil Chaudhary: Nikhil Chaudhary might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matthew Wade, Caleb Jewell, Jonathan Wells and Kane Richardson.

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Tim David, Nic Maddinson and Nathan Ellis.

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Caleb Jewell, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Wells and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Clarke, Tim David, Nic Maddinson and Riley Meredith.

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes are a good side and will have the advantage of playing at home. Expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.