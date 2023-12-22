'Mental fatigue' forced talented India youngster to opt out of Proteas tour

Prior to the start of the Proteas tour, a talented youngster opted out of India Test squad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) initially cited personal reasons for his withdrawal without providing further details.

Subsequently, it has been revealed that Ishan Kishan decided to opt out of the South Africa Tests due to mental fatigue. This decision stems from his continuous travel with the team over the past 12 months.

According to reports, Kishan communicated to the team management about his mental fatigue and expressed the need for a break from cricket. Over the past year, Kishan has been an integral part of the Indian squad across all three formats. His journey included participation in the Sri Lanka T20I and ODI series, the New Zealand limited-overs series at home and being part of the Indian Test squad for the series from February to March.

Despite being selected, Kishan did not feature in any of the four Test matches during the series. Subsequently, he represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL until May and traveled to England for the World Test Championship final, where he did not play.

Ishan Kishan's participation has been very limited recently

Kishan continued his involvement with the team during the West Indies tour, playing one Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is. This was followed by his participation in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, a three-ODI series against Australia at home and the ODI World Cup.

In the ODI World Cup, Kishan initially played the first two games in the absence of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul but returned to the bench upon their return. He featured in the first three games of the IND vs AUS T20I series and was subsequently rested for the final two matches.

Despite being part of the T20I squad for the South Africa series, Kishan remained on the sidelines as the team management preferred Jitesh Sharma over him.

