Gambhir expresses strong doubts over India star's place in the team for future

The former India opener expressed apprehensions about whether the batter will be given opportunities despite strong performances.

The competition to break into India's playing XI is extremely challenging. Despite having multiple world-class talents to choose from, only a selected few can consolidate their spot in the playing XI. One such player is wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who has not been in the scheme of things of the Indian selectors despite boasting a good record in ODIs.

It remains uncertain whether the wicket-keeper batter can secure a lasting spot in the team for future series. Samson achieved his first ODI century during the third ODI against South Africa, contributing to India's decisive 78-run victory in the series. His well-executed innings saw him score 108 runs off 114 balls.

Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian opener, expressed reservations regarding Samson's prospects despite his match-winning performance. Gambhir highlighted the added pressure on selectors to include a player in the team after scoring a century but also questioned if Samson would receive consistent opportunities.

Gambhir highlights why India selectors will be under pressure to select Sanju Samson

"We all know how much talent he has. Not just us, everyone has talked about it given the kind of innings he has played in the IPL. But today through this knock, somewhere he has kickstarted his international career. Before this, he always received sporadic chances - sometimes he would get a game, something he would be left out. But when you score a 100, you not only impress the selectors but even put pressure on them to pick you," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir also commended Samson for his strategic approach to the innings and his ability to adapt to different situations. He characterized Samson's performance as a prime illustration of experience, skill, and class.

"But we'll have to see whether India will even persist with him after this century because the next World Cup is four years away," Gambhir added.



