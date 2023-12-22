Double trouble! India star returns home due to family emergency; talented youngster ruled out with injury for Proteas Tests

Following the conclusion of the limited-overs format, the Indian team will regroup in Johannesburg before traveling to Centurion for the Boxing Day Test.

In a recent development coming in from the Indian camp, the Men in Blue has faced a double blow after losing out two of their key stars for the upcoming Test series against the Proteas. Ruturaj Gaikwad will not be participating in the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa due to a finger injury. The young opener sustained the injury during the second ODI against the hosts on December 19 in Port Elizabeth.

Despite efforts to recover, it has been confirmed that he will not be fit in time for either of the two Tests. Consequently, the Indian team management, in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to release Gaikwad from the squad and he is expected to return to India by Saturday (December 23).

In a separate development, Virat Kohli, who had to miss the three-day intra-squad game in Pretoria has returned to India due to a family emergency.

Virat Kohli expected to rejoin team ahead of first Test

While the specifics of the emergency remain undisclosed, BCCI sources indicate that Kohli is set to rejoin the team in Johannesburg ahead of the first Test scheduled to start on December 26 at Centurion. Kohli left for Mumbai three days ago, securing permission from both the team management and the BCCI to skip the practice game.

Following the conclusion of the limited-overs format, the Indian team will regroup in Johannesburg before traveling to Centurion for the Boxing Day Test, concluding on December 30. Subsequently, the players will move to Cape Town for the second and final Test, scheduled to commence on January 3.

