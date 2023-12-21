WATCH: Sanju Samson flaunts his biceps after maiden international century

Sanju Samson flaunted his muscles while looking towards the dressing room with a beaming smile on his face after completing his maiden international century in Boland Park, Paarl.

Sanju Samson flaunted his muscles while looking towards the dressing room with a beaming smile on his face after completing his maiden international century in Boland Park, Paarl. He was probably showing his power after playing a tremendous knock on a tricky pitch. Samson finally showed his true calibre and deserved to celebrate the way he did in Paarl.

Sanju was promoted to No.3 today after an early wicket of the debutant Rajat Patidar in the fifth over. Soon, Sai Sudharsan also lost his wicket, and he was joined by KL Rahul in what was just the eighth over of the game. While Rahul departed after a stable partnership, Samson continued his knock and weaved a prudent partnership with Tilak Varma, who eased in after a scratchy start.

Samson showed his talent and never looked at sea despite the deck being slightly on the slower side. He got value for his shots, especially the ones intended to reach the boundaries. His power and placement were impeccable.

Even when the pacers bowled into the surface, Sanju made sure to impart enough power for the ball to sail over the ropes. While playing along the ground, he placed them into the gaps and ran hard between the wickets. The stylish batter got his reward eventually as he notched up his first-ever international ton after almost nine years of his India debut.

Sanju Samson flexes his muscles after the century

Sanju Samson completed his maiden international century in the 44th over and was happy beyond boundaries. Unlike his previous knocks, he had done the hard yards and made sure not to lose his wicket. However, his celebration after the milestone was something that caught much attention.

After taking a single on 99*, Sanju Samson immediately removed his helmet and lifted his arms in delight. After soaking in all the applause, Samson threw his helmet down and flexed his biceps with a grin while looking at the dugout. Maybe he was showing the amount of power he has after completing his century in an innings where the ball was not coming as nicely on the bat.

The celebration was appreciated by one and all. The support staff kept clapping while Sanju was boasting his biceps. It was a terrific effort from Sanju Samson.

Samson had to grab his chance today, or it would have been hard for the management to stick with him. This knock in the decider would have done a world of good for the stylish batter. It might be the moment for Sanju Samson to flourish in his international career.

