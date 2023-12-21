Rishabh Pant to succeed MS Dhoni as CSK captain in IPL 2025: Reports

According to the reports, Pant might be the successor of MS Dhoni and lead CSK in future.

This year’s trade deals have depicted that nothing is impossible in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians (MI) and Cameron Green’s transfer to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been as shocking moves as anything. Both were supposed to be long-term investments for their respective franchises, but things changed drastically in no time.

Along the same lines, the rumours are high about Rishabh Pant’s transfer to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025. According to the reports, Pant might be the successor of MS Dhoni and lead CSK in future. A renowned sports journalist, Vikrant Gupta, feels there is a strong possibility of Rishabh Pant leading the Yellow Army after next season.

Vikrant shared his thoughts on his famous show, Sports Tak, and was quite confident with his prediction. Like the Indian team, where Rishabh Pant was the successor of MS Dhoni, CSK can also see Pant as their future leader, exclaimed Vikrant on the show. Further, he added that while Ruturaj Gaikwad is a terrific batter and will attain ample success in future, he won’t be the captain of the five-time champions CSK.

Vikrant @vikrantgupta73 and Rahul Rawat on sports Tak:

Delhi Capital might feel bad but Rishabh might be the next captain of @ChennaiIPL after MS.

Dont be surprised if you hear this soon. Not Ruturaj in their plan



Rahul & Vikrant told the Pandya one before 8 months pic.twitter.com/cZwqDkU7kv — Just a Fan (@iemRahul_) December 20, 2023

Earlier, Deep Dasgupta also stated that he won’t be surprised if Rishabh ends up in CSK ahead of IPL 2025 in a video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. He explained that both share a strong bond and spend plenty of time together off the field. Hence, Rishabh Pant has a similar cricketing mindset to MS Dhoni and might be the reason for this bold move.

Rishabh Pant - an integral part of the Delhi Capitals group

Rishabh Pant’s association with Delhi Capitals (DC) is deep-rooted, for he has been part of the setup since the start of his career. Despite an unproven commodity, DC retained him ahead of the mega auction in 2018 while also handing him the captaincy in 2021. They have been with Pant since his freak accident, helping him in every possible way.

In fact, Rishabh Pant was also with the support staff at the IPL 2024 auction table and was engaged thoroughly. He has often praised the DC group for his rise as a cricketer. Despite being uncertain, the Capitals have named Pant their captain for the next season.

Rishabh Pant's return alongside the new picks makes Delhi Capitals a team to watch in IPL 2024.#iplauction2024 pic.twitter.com/9kJSTgXf5f — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) December 19, 2023

The management has stated that Pant will lead the side and play in some capacity, even if he can’t keep in IPL 2024. All these moves affirm solid relations between Pant and the Delhi Capitals group. It’s unlikely DC will let its captain go after investing so much in him.

Further, Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings, told Cricbuzz they don’t trade players as a principle. It’s hard to see Rishabh Pant going to CSK without any trade deal. There have been surplus rumours regarding the trade deals this year, and time will tell how much truth this Rishabh Pant story holds.

