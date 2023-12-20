"He is an X-Factor": KKR mentor Gambhir justifies big payday for Mitchell Starc

Gambhir, who captained KKR to two IPL titles, said having a strong bowling line-up takes precedence over a strong batting line-up.

As Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out a record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore to buy the services of Australian quick Mitchell Starc for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, mentor Gautam Gambhir justified the pay cheque saying that the pacer will be the X-factor for the team and a leader of the bowling pack.

Starc will be 34 when he returns to the IPL stage as KKR's premier bowler. The Aussie last played in the IPL during the 2015 season. Given such a long absence, KKR's decision received a lot of criticism after the buy.

However, Gambhir pointed out that Starc's presence will be a massive help for the domestic bowlers and the left-handed pacer is someone who can deliver in any phase of the game. On Tuesday, Starc became the most expensive buy ever at the IPL auction.

Gambhir discusses possible bowling attack for KKR in IPL 2024

"He (Starc) is an X-factor, there is no doubt about that. Someone who can bowl with the new ball, bowl in the death overs and more importantly, someone who can lead the attack," Gambhir, who was present at the auction, said.

"He is going to be of massive help to our two domestic bowlers because both of them are very talented and you need someone to help them out in the middle and Starc covers those bases.

Gambhir, who captained KKR to two IPL titles, said for him having a strong bowling line-up takes precedence over a strong batting line-up.

"We have a lot of depth in our bowling line-up. We always wanted to have a stronger bowling attack and now we have the options with Mujeeb (Ur Rahman), Gus (Atkinson), Sunil (Narine), Varun (Chakravarthy), and Mitchell Starc along with two Indian seamers (Harshit Rana and Suyash Sharma) and Chetan Sakariya.

