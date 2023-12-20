Punjab Kings issue clarification after Shashank Singh bid confusion during IPL 2024 auction; Player responds

During the auction, Punjab Kings attempted to retract their bid for Shashank Singh but auctioneer Mallika Sagar denied the request.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) provided clarification earlier today regarding their acquisition of all-rounder Shashank Singh during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) auction in Dubai. The franchise explained that the confusion arose from two players sharing the same name on the auction list. PBKS expressed their enthusiasm about having the 32-year-old player as part of their team for the upcoming season.

“Punjab Kings would like to clarify that Shashank Singh was always on our target list. The confusion was due to 2 players of the same name being on the list. We are delighted to have him onboard and see him contribute to our success,” PBKS said in a statement posted on ‘X’.

During the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday (December 19), Punjab Kings attempted to retract their bid for Shashank Singh. However, auctioneer Mallika Sagar denied the request.

Shashank Singh finds his fourth IPL team in PBKS

PBKS had successfully bid Rs 20 lakh for Shashank but just as the auctioneer was about to announce the next player, co-owners Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta acknowledged an error and sought to withdraw from the bid. Mallika remained firm in her decision, stating, "The hammer has come down now."

Responding to the PBKS tweet, Shashank Singh wrote, "It’s All Cool … Thank you for Trusting on me!!!!"

Ultimately, Shashank was acquired for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Previously associated with Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, PBKS became his fourth team.

PBKS made significant investments totaling Rs 24.95 crore in the auction, with Harshal Patel (Rs 11.75 crore) and Rile Rossouw (Rs 8 crore) being their top signings. The team last entered the playoffs in 2014, reaching the final but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash.

ALSO READ: CSK CEO responds to trade rumours with Mumbai Indians

It’s All Cool … Thank you for Trusting on me!!!! https://t.co/Gs9hOnRspa — shashank singh (@shashank2191) December 20, 2023

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.