CSK CEO responds to trade rumours with Mumbai Indians

Amid strong speculations doing the rounds, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has now categorically denied engaging in any trade negotiations with Mumbai Indians (MI) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. Contrary to earlier reports suggesting a potential deal involving star players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah, CSK clarified that it has not approached Mumbai Indians for any such discussions.

Speculation arose following Mumbai Indians' decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as captain in a groundbreaking trade deal, causing unrest within the team. Social media buzzed with rumors that senior players, including Rohit Sharma were considering to leave the franchise.

Some reports even suggested that senior players like Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav were discontented with Hardik's elevation to captaincy, replacing Rohit, who had led the team for a decade.

Kasi Viswanathan clears any air of ambiguity

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan addressed the ongoing situation on Tuesday (December 19) during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, emphasizing that the five-time champions are not pursuing any trades with Mumbai Indians.

"We don't trade players as a principle and we also don't have players to trade with Mumbai Indians. We have not approached them and we don't intend to either," he said.

Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles from 2013 to 2023, has faced criticism for his recent performance, recording only 1,313 runs in the last four seasons since 2020 with an average of 23.9 runs.

In contrast, Hardik, who spent seven years at Mumbai Indians before moving to Gujarat Titans, successfully led the Titans to the title in 2022 and reached the final in 2023.

