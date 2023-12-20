"Chinta mat Karo, woh batting karega": Akash Ambani's calm reply to fan's query on Rohit Sharma

The statement from Akash added an element of intrigue, leaving fans curious about Rohit's future role on the field.

A few days before the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) auction in Dubai, Mumbai Indians made a bold move by handing over their captaincy to Hardik Pandya from Rohit Sharma. This change in leadership had already put the spotlight on them and invited a lot of criticism apart from the strategic player acquisitions made in the auction.

The Mumbai Indians' atmosphere became more charged during the event in Dubai when a passionate fan expressed concerns about Rohit Sharma's role within the team. In a video posted on social media by the franchise, MI owner Akash Ambani nonchalantly addressed the fan's apprehensions.

"Chinta mat karo woh batting karega (Do not worry, he will bat)," Akash said. Akash Ambani's statement introduced an intriguing element to the team dynamics, leaving fans in suspense about Rohit's forthcoming responsibilities on the field.

Mumbai Indians purchase 8 players in IPL 2024 Auction

The IPL 2024 auction marked a significant milestone when Australian quick Mitchell Starc secured a record contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) valued at an astonishing Rs 24.75 crores. This move followed closely after Mitchell's teammate, Pat Cummins, surpassed the Rs 20 crore bracket when he was acquired by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 20.50 crore, thereby becoming the most expensive player in IPL history (after Starc). Previously, it was held by England's Sam Curran, who went to PSBKS for INR 18.50 crore in last year's auction.

The Mumbai Indians also strategically addressed gaps in their squad by acquiring a total of 8 players for the upcoming season. Among their purchases, South African all-rounder Gerland Coetzee emerged as the highest-priced player at INR 5 crore. Additionally, the Mumbai Indians added two promising Sri Lankan fast-bowling talents to their roster, Dilshan Madushanka and Nuwan Thushara.

