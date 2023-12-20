MI Global Head reveals true reason for replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as skipper

Acknowledging the emotional response from the fans, he emphasized the necessity of the decision for the franchise's future.

Mahela Jayawardene, the global head of cricket for Mumbai Indians (MI), recently discussed the difficult choice of appointing Hardik Pandya as the team's captain instead of Rohit Sharma. While understanding the emotional reactions from fans, Jayawardene underlined the decision's importance for the franchise's future.

During a conversation with JIO Cinema, Jayawardene delved into the intricacies of the decision-making process. "It was a tough decision. It was emotional, to be honest. It's fair on the fans as well (to react). I think everyone is emotional and we have to respect that as well. But at the same time, as a franchise, you have to make those decisions," he stated.

The Sri Lankan also made it clear that despite the shift in leadership, Rohit Sharma would maintain a crucial role within the team.

Jayawardene reveals true reason for replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as MI skipper

The choice to name Hardik Pandya as captain stemmed from extensive discussions and a commitment to advancing the franchise's heritage. Emphasizing Pandya's familiarity with the MI dressing room and his leadership background at Gujarat, it was deemed that he was well-suited for the position.

"Hardik (Pandya) has been in the dressing room for quite some time, so that's nothing new. We know what he brings in as an all-rounder. It will be something different with his experience of leading the team at Gujarat, so, it is an opportunity to build on that," Jayawardene added.

ALSO READ: RCB buys Yash Dayal for 10 times of Rinku Singh's Salary in IPL 2024 Auction; Netizens React

Mahela Jayawardene drew comparisons to leadership transitions involving players such as Sachin Tendulkar. He highlighted the significance of senior players like Rohit Sharma playing a pivotal role in guiding the team's direction and providing mentorship to the younger members during the transition phase.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.