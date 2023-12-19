RCB buys Yash Dayal for 10 times of Rinku Singh's Salary in IPL 2024 Auction; Netizens React

Dayal, who was notably struck by KKR's Rinku Singh for five sixes last year was bought by RCB after a bidding war with his former franchise Gujarat Titans.

Yash Dayal bagged a new home as Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him for Rs 5 crore as uncapped bowlers received a lot of attention in the ninth and tenth rounds of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Auction. Dayal, who was notably struck by Rinku Singh of KKR for five sixes last year was bought by RCB after a bidding war with his former franchise Gujarat Titans.

The auction kicked off with a base price of Rs 20 lakh for the promising left-arm fast bowler, Dayal. The Gujarat Titans were quick to raise their paddle, signalling their eagerness to secure his services.

However, as the bids escalated, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) entered the fray, recognising the need for an Indian quick with Dayal's left-arm angle. The bidding war reached unprecedented heights, breaching the 1 crore, 2 crore, 3 crore, and 4 crore marks.

Dayal joins Windies quick in RCB's pace attack for IPL 2024

The RCB, undeterred by the Titans' bulging pause, pushed the bid to 5 crore, ultimately sealing the deal for Dayal. Dayal, who was acquired by GT in the IPL 2022 auction for a sum of INR 3.20 crore, demonstrated potential by taking 13 wickets in 14 matches.

However, his performance in the IPL 2023 fell short, yielding only two wickets. The 26-year-old fast bowler, having secured 38 wickets in 42 T20 matches with an average of 29, is now under heightened scrutiny as he wears the RCB jersey.

In a distinct move, RCB enlisted the talents of West Indies' pace sensation Alzarri Joseph for a substantial Rs. 11.5 crore. Joseph carries an impressive track record of 121 T20 wickets in 101 games, boasting an economy of 8.50. He is renowned for delivering lethal yorkers during crucial moments in the game.

Rinku : 50 Lakhs

Yash : 5 Cr



10 times more salary 🤨

Madness 😱#IPLAuction

Probable @RCBTweets Playing XI



Virat Kohli

Faf Duplessis ✈️

Rajat Patidar

Glenn Maxwell ✈️

Cameron Green ✈️

Dinesh Karthik

MO BOBAT MC 🤡

Mayank Dagar / Karan Sharma

Yash Dayal

Alzarri Joseph✈️

Mohammad Siraj#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/8MtNQ0Ntss

Yash dayal ko lene wale shanti banaye rkhe — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) December 19, 2023

60L for Kartik tyagi

5+cr for Yash Dayal

Well played RCB 🙂👍 https://t.co/H4l9Pm5vsg pic.twitter.com/7gefWuZqY1

Please bhai,imagine ALZARRI AND YASH DAYAL WILL BOWL IN DEATH OVERS IN CHINNASWAMY.🤣 SCARY BRO.

EK VIRAT KE LIYE SUPPORT KARTE HAI,OTHERWISE YE CHUTIYE GALI KI TROPHY BHI NAHI JEET PAYENGE

all this research waste these clowns went and bought yash dayal 🤣 https://t.co/c9RoPE2ccD

RCB released Hazelwood, Purple Patel, Hasaranga etc to buy Joseph 11+ CR and Yash Dayal 5 CR...



such a clown management pic.twitter.com/uBW8t7ldxK

