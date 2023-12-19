Warner posts story of getting blocked by SRH; tags Travis Head after he joins Orange Army for IPL 2024

SRH have always run after the players who have performed well recently, and a similar trend followed this year as well.

David Warner shared a screenshot revealing that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have blocked him on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). He tagged Travis Head on the post, showing him blocked by the official handle of the Orange Army. The incident came into the limelight when SRH bought Travis Head for a sum of INR 6.8 crore in the IPL 2024 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were the most active franchise during the auction, as they always are in this event. Not only did they buy Travis Head, but the 2016 IPL champions also acquired the services of Pat Cummins for a whopping INR 20.5 crores. Cummins was initially the costliest IPL buy, but Mitchell Starc soon surpassed him, as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) grabbed him for a massive INR 24.75 crores.

SRH have always run after the players who have performed well recently, and a similar trend followed this year as well. The likes of Pat Cummins and Travis Head won the World Cup and were top performers last month. Hence, they were always supposed to fetch handsome amounts.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have formed a solid unit and will look to cover the remaining areas with the right set of players. They have most bases covered and will hope to perform better than they did in the previous season. They finished at the bottom of the points table in 2023.

David Warner reveals Sunrisers Hyderabad have blocked him

David Warner tagged Travis Head on a screenshot showing that Warner is blocked by the official handle of Sunrisers Hyderabad. He did it deliberately after they bought Travis Head, Warner’s Aussie partner. Warner wrote that he was trying to repost Head’s story, where he tagged the official handle of Sunrisers Hyderabad after being sold, but couldn’t due to being blocked.

“Trying to repost travishead34 post but blocked from sunrisers Instagram,” wrote Warner.

Warner then shared an X screenshot revealing that he is also blocked on X. In this story, he tagged Travis Head’s Instagram account. Warner also tagged Pat Cummins, congratulating him for getting a big deal while taking a jibe at Sunrisers Hyderabad by showing that he is blocked again.

David Warner has had issues with Sunrisers Hyderabad and was axed during the second half of IPL 2021. He cheered for them from the fans’ stands after the tournament resumed in October. Warner was later released by the Orange Army, and Delhi Capitals bought him during the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022.

