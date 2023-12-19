Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history after KKR splurge INR 24.75 crore

The Aussie triggered one of the most fascinating bidding wars in the history of the IPL auctions.

Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after 2-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splurged a whopping 24.75 crore to secure his services in the IPL 2024 Auction. Starc will aim to use the tournament as preparation for the T20 World Cup in June. His base price was Rs 2 crore.

He triggered one of the most fascinating bidding wars in the history of IPL auctions. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Captains began the bidding war for Starc, with Rishabh Pant raising the paddle at the Delhi table. The bid reached 9.6 crore before Delhi withdrew and Kolkata Knight Riders joined the competition. Mumbai Indians stepped out at 9.8 crore and Gujarat Titans entered the scene.

What unfolded surprised everyone in the auction room. Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, both in need of a top-tier overseas fast bowler, engaged in an intense bidding war, refusing to relent and triggering a flurry of financial activity. Ultimately, Kolkata Knight Riders secured Starc's services. Starc's valuable attributes, such as his ability to swing the ball at high speeds and execute effective changes of pace make him a significant asset.

Mitchell Starc overtakes fellow Australian as the most expensive player in IPL history

Starc's last appearance in the IPL was in 2015 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, following his debut season the previous year. During that year, he claimed 20 wickets in 13 games, boasting an average of 14.55 and an economy rate of 6.76.

However, various factors, including injuries, have kept the left-arm pacer out of the tournament since 2015. In 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders signed Starc for Rs. 9.40 crore, but he opted out due to injury.

ALSO READ: SRH make Pat Cummins the second-most expensive player in IPL Auction history with INR 20.50 crore bid

Earlier in the same day, Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired Australian skipper Pat Cummins for Rs 20.5 crore, setting a new record for the second-most expensive purchase in auction history.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.