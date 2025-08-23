News
Former RCB Legend AB de Villiers Questions Off-the-field Personality of Shreyas Iyer After Asia Cup 2025 Snub
indian-cricket-team

Former RCB Legend Questions Off-the-field Personality of Shreyas Iyer After Asia Cup 2025 Snub

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 23, 2025
3 min read

Despite a dream run of form in the latest matches, the batter could not secure a place in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

Former RCB Legend AB de Villiers Questions Off-the-field Personality of Shreyas Iyer After Asia Cup 2025 Snub

Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers is the latest prominent figure to raise his doubts over the exclusion of the star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer from the national squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Since the release of the 20-member squad for the upcoming multi-national T20 tournament, the cricket fraternity has been vocal about the star player’s snub, especially after a stellar outing in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

“I was thinking where Shreyas Iyer can fit in. I have seen fans being upset about his exclusion and Shreyas will be the most upset because he’s played some really good cricket over the last few years. He has matured a lot and has shown a lot of leadership qualities,” said the former player on his YouTube channel.

AB de Villiers’ Views on Shreyas Iyer’s Exclusion from Asia Cup 2025 Squad

The former player recalled his captaincy days to describe how a team also emphasises a player’s off-field qualities while selecting a squad. Considering Shreyas’ snub even after the exceptional season that he has had, concerned de Villiers about his role in the team outside of the playing action.

“I would always lean towards the guy that offers more from a team perspective off the field. When it’s 50-50 on the field, you have to start looking at other areas like ‘Does he add value in the team room, does he have a smile on his face, does he uplift some of the other players around him?’ Or is he sort of dragging energy from the squad?” questioned de Villiers.

ALSO READ:

The former Proteas batter also mentioned that this is completely an assumption as the move of the selection panel has also surprised him, like every other former player and fans. However, while acknowledging his extraordinary captaincy skills, de Villiers also hoped for the actual reason behind the star batter’s exclusion to come out as early as possible.

“I am just taking a complete guess because it is weird that a quality player like him not making the starting squad for Team India, especially with the leadership qualities he is bringing. Maybe there are too many leaders and too many captains. Maybe the truth will come out one day and we’ll know why Shreyas is struggling to get into Team India,” he added.

Shreyas Iyer Continued His Marvellous Run in IPL 2025

After a stunning domestic season, which included the latest Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Irani Cup titles, the batter also led the two-time IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), to their third championship victory in IPL 2024. Shreyas also finished as the second-highest run-scorer of India in their ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign earlier this year.

Following these exceptional stats, the 30-year-old also put up a stellar performance for his new franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS), who had roped him in for a mammoth INR 26.75 crores in the IPL 2025 auction. Shreyas scored 604 runs in 17 matches at a blistering strike rate of 175.07 and became just the second captain in the league’s 17-year-long history to guide the team to the IPL Final.

However, despite this dream run of form, the batter could not secure a place in defending champions India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Notably, the tournament will kick off on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

AB de Villiers
Asia Cup 2025
India
IPL 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

'I Can Bat Anywhere' - KKR Star Rinku Singh Opens Up About His Asia Cup 2025 Selection After Shining In UP T20 League

‘I Can Bat Anywhere’ – KKR Star Opens Up About His Asia Cup 2025 Selection After Shining In UP T20 League

As of now, he has taken part in 33 T20I matches for India, where he has scored 546 runs with the help of three half-centuries.
6:08 pm
Ashish Satyam
KKR Star Rinku Singh Intends To Improve All-round Aspect To Cement India Spot.

‘Selectors Definitely Want This..’ – KKR Star Intends To Improve Another Aspect To Cement India Spot

He has played 33 T20Is for India.
4:43 pm
Sandip Pawar
South Zone Ignores KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj Amongst Other Top Indian Stars for Duleep Trophy 2025 Despite Stern BCCI Mail

South Zone Ignores KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj Amongst Other Top Indian Stars for Duleep Trophy 2025 Despite Stern BCCI Mail

4:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shubman Gill was set to captain North Zone in the competition, but will remain available on the advice of the medical team.

Shubman Gill Set To Miss Duleep Trophy 2025, Participation in Asia Cup 2025 in Jeopardy

He was supposed to represent and lead North Zone in the Inter-zonal competition.
10:42 am
Darpan Jain
Key India Support Staff Member Rajeev Kumar Set To Part Ways Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Key India Support Staff Member Set To Part Ways Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

10:41 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Five notable omissions from the India squad for Asia Cup 2025.

Five Biggest Omissions From India Squad for Asia Cup 2025  

Shubman Gill was named as the deputy to Suryakumar Yadav.
10:11 pm
Sandip Pawar
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.