Former KKR Star Continues To Shine in The Hundred 2025, Pushes for a Second Chance With IPL 2026 Auction

He has now taken at least one wicket in each of his last four innings.
Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Chris Green starred with his bowling performance in The Hundred 2025 for Welsh Fire against Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Match Called off
In the match, Welsh Fire bowled first and restricted Birmingham Phoenix to 138-9 in 100 balls. For Welsh Fire, Chris Green was among the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets in his spell. He dismissed Will Smeed, Jacob Bethell, and Trent Boult. In his 20-ball spell, he conceded 27 runs, bowled six dot balls, and finished with an economy of 1.35 runs per ball. He took the wicket of Smeed during his first set of five balls, while the other two wickets came in his last set as he bowled the final set of the innings. This was yet another strong performance from Green, who has now taken at least one wicket in each of his last four innings.
Along with Green, Riley Meredith and Ben Kellaway took two wickets each, while Ajeet Dale picked up one.
In the second innings, Welsh Fire chased the target comfortably with 11 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand. Stephen Eskinazi scored 42, Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 47, and Jonny Bairstow added 35. This was their second win of the season, having played six matches, won two, and lost four so far.
Chris Green, who played just one IPL match for KKR back in 2020, is giving himself a strong chance of earning a bid in the IPL 2026 auction. He has been consistent across different leagues, showing his value as an all-rounder. In the T20 Blast 2025 for Lancashire, he picked up 21 wickets in 14 matches with best figures of 4/34 and kept an economy of 7.37. With the bat, he scored 180 runs at a strike rate of 145.16. Green has also impressed in other leagues. In the BBL 2024/25 for Sydney Thunder, he took 12 wickets in 11 games.
With the kind of form Green is showing, another IPL chance might be on the cards. His all-round ability makes him a valuable option for any team.