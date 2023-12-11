Shocking news! Delhi Capitals announce captain for IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a massive blow last season when their captain and star batter, Rishabh Pant, missed the entire season due to a terrifying accident on New Year’s Eve. Pant was going to his home in Uttarakhand when his car crashed into a divider and caught fire in the early hours of the morning. Fortunately, Pant survived, but the accident was terrible enough to give him scars for life and rule him out of action for a lengthy period.

As DC prepare for a new season, they have named Rishabh Pant their captain. This news means he will be available to play next season, but whether he will keep the wickets or not will be decided by the BCCI. Some reports also suggest that Pant might be used as an impact player next season and will solely play as a batter.

“If he is not keeping, he will definitely be on the field and will lead the side,” a franchise official told Cricbuzz.

