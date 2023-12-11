Rishabh Pant to be used as Impact Player by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024

The former Delhi Capitals captain will return to the team but will not keep wickets.

In a recent development, it has now been known that Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will likely be used as an 'impact player' in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Rishabh Pant, who is diligently working on his rehabilitation ahead of IPL 2024, is set to rejoin the team but will not be taking up wicketkeeping duties, as reported by RevSportz.

The former Delhi Capitals captain is not slated to be part of the original playing XI for the upcoming season. The DC team management is opting for a cautious approach to ensure the optimal performance and well-being of their star player.

Their head coach, Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly are keen on avoiding any unnecessary risks for the southpaw player.

Pant has been undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru

Pant missed the previous edition after suffering injuries in a car accident. He was involved in an accident on December 30, 2022, as his car collided with the divider railings on the Delhi-Haridwar highway. Rishabh Pant sustained multiple injuries but he is now recovering well and has already started training.

Rishabh has been spending a lot of time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He was seen in one of the pre-season camps organised by Ganguly in Kolkata but was involved in any activity.

The return of Rishabh Pant will be a massive boost for the team as they had a poor campaign in the IPL 2023 under the leadership of the veteran Australian opener David Warner. DC only won 5 matches out of 14 and finished at the 9th spot on the 10-team points table.

