PBKS co-owner assures 'unanimous call' on Bangar appointment despite tumultuous history

PBKS management emphasizes there is no animosity between the franchise and the former India cricketer.

One of the recent surprising developments in the IPL involves the selection of Sanjay Bangar as the head of cricket development for Punjab Kings. Bangar, a former Indian cricketer with significant coaching experience, had faced challenges with the franchise's promoters in his previous role. Despite a tumultuous relationship, the management now stresses that all owners are welcoming the former India batting coach.

During his previous stint, Bangar encountered issues with one of the owners, Preity Zinta and these differences garnered widespread attention. However, PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia, asserts that the decision to bring back Bangar was unanimous among all the promoters, emphasizing unity.

After the team finished last in the 2016 season, Bangar was removed from his position. Wadia clarifies that despite the separation, it was not characterized by animosity. Bangar has now been roped in as the Head of Cricket development ahead of IPL 2024.

Sanjay Bangar will be working alongside PBKS head coach Trevor Bayliss

The most successful season for Punjab Kings occurred under Bangar's leadership in 2014 when they reached the final but ultimately lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. Since then, the team has struggled to make the IPL playoffs, often finishing in the bottom half.

"Basically, when Bangalore released him, we were very happy. So it's a homecoming of sorts in that sense. And we're so happy that he's come back and he'll be working with Trevor [Bayliss, the head coach] and everyone else. And his return is very much appreciated and welcomed," Ness Wadia, the co-owner of Punjab Kings, told Cricbuzz.

ALSO READ: Old article on Preity Zinta abusing Sanjay Bangar in the Punjab dugout goes viral after PBKS Head of Cricket appointment

Wadia added, "We took the opportunity to hire him again, and the decision was unanimous amongst all the promoters. We all wanted Sanjay back because he was with us earlier when he started his career and now he's coached for India. He had also been with RCB."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.