Old article on Preity Zinta abusing Sanjay Bangar in the Punjab dugout goes viral after PBKS Head of Cricket appointment

Punjab Kings (PBKS) appointed Sanjay Bangar as Head of Cricket Development earlier today. Sanjay was the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) till the last season, where he led the team successfully and made them a solid force. Now, he will be part of Punjab Kings, who failed to reach playoffs in the previous few years.

“Sanjay is an experienced coach and has great credentials. Over the season and beyond, we will leverage his ability to build relationships across the squad,” stated Satish Menon, CEO of the Punjab Kings.

We are delighted to announce the return of our sher, Sanjay Bangar as the new Head of Cricket Development at Punjab Kings.



Mr. Bangar brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization, and we are confident that under his leadership, our cricket development… pic.twitter.com/oDamatwpYg — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 8, 2023



Sanjay Bangar also expressed his happiness in joining the Kings again.

“It’s my privilege to be with the Punjab Kings again. We have a good core of players, as evidenced by the fact that we have the lowest number of player releases this year. The challenge is to give the squad the best support possible during and after the season to make the team stronger and deliver success,” said Sanjay Bangar.

Bangar, who has also served India as a batting coach, was the head coach of Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) for three years. Under his coaching, Punjab reached their only final in 2014, where they fell short against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He later gave up his duties after being appointed to the support staff of the Indian cricket team.

An old article on Preity Zinta abusing Sanjay Bangar goes viral

As Sanjay Bangar joins Punjab Kings again, an old article by Mumbai Mirror, reporting about the heated moments between the owner Preity Zinta and Sanjay Bangar, goes viral on the internet. The incident is from 2016 when Bangar served as the head coach of the Punjab-based franchise. After Punjab’s one-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Preity reportedly crashed into the dressing room and vented at Sanjay Bangar, blaming him for the loss.

The owner used expletives and threatened Bangar to sack him if the report was to be believed. Zinta was probably unhappy with the batting order in that match and lashed out at Bangar in front of the players and other support staff. While Preity and Sanjay denied the whole story, four witnesses in the dressing room confirmed the incident to the Mumbai mirror.

According to the source, the words used by Preity Zinta were shocking. She reportedly used “f**k you” while also threatening Bangar. The whole article has been viral again after Bangar’s re-appointment across social media platforms today.

It will be interesting to see how Sanjay Bangar gels up with Preity Zinta now that he is part of the staff again. Bangar brings vast experience with him. Punjab Kings will hope to perform better next season and reach at least the playoffs.

