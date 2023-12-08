South Africa quick ruled out of India T20Is; 33-year-old recalled after two years

The 27-year-old has been released from the squad and will undergo his rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical team.

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the three-match KFC T20I series against India due to a left lateral ankle sprain. The 27-year-old has been released from the squad and will return to his provincial team where he will undergo his rehabilitation with the Momentum Multiply Titans under the supervision of the Proteas medical team.

Initially, he was expected to play in the round of four-day matches from 14 - 17 December in preparation for the two-match Betway Test series but will instead be further assessed by the medical team on his progress.

Western Province fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has been named as his replacement.

South Africa faces a tricky task in choosing their bowling attack

That leaves South Africa without three first-choice bowlers for the T20Is, after Kagiso Rabada was rested for the series and Anrich Nortje was ruled out for the entire tour as he recovers from a lower-back stress fracture. But they still have a strong selection of quicks to pick from. Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Ottniel Baartman and Hendricks, along with allrounders Nandre Burger and Andile Phehlukwayo, are all in the current squad. However, Jansen and Coetzee will be released after the first two games to play red-ball cricket ahead of the Tests.

None of the frontline quicks will play in the ODIs, with Baartman and Williams to lead an attack that includes Burger, Wiaan Mulder and uncapped Mihlali Mpongwana.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA series LIVE on TV in India and Other Locations?

South Africa's two experienced spinners, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, have been included in both white-ball squads with Maharaj also part of the Test set-up.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.