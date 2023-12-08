IND vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA series LIVE on TV in India and Other Locations?

The IND vs SA will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar app and website while fans can also tune into Star Sports Network in India to watch it Live.

India is poised to play a series across all formats against South Africa during its upcoming tour, commencing on December 10. Following a victorious 4-1 triumph in the T20I series against Australia at home, Suryakumar Yadav will take charge of the team during the initial phase of the three-match T20I series.

Throughout the duration of the tour, India will witness the leadership of two additional captains. KL Rahul is set to lead the team in the One Day Internationals (ODIs), while the regular captain Rohit Sharma is slated to resume his role as the captain of the Test team as they begin a new cycle in the World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25).

When and where will the IND vs SA series take place?

The Indian team will be touring South Africa from December 10 till January 7 next year.

IND vs SA Live Streaming Details

The IND vs SA series will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Where to Watch IND vs SA LIVE on TV in India and Other Locations?

The India vs South Africa T20I, ODI and Test series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

For SA, Cricket South Africa regrets to announce that it is unable to strike a deal with the SABC to broadcast the 2023/24 India Tour to South Africa on free-to-air television.The free-to-air rights remain available and should the SABC be able to attract sponsorship, CSA is willing to conclude an agreement which will ensure the India tour is enjoyed by millions of South Africans.

IND vs SA Schedule

The IND vs SA schedule comprises a contest of cricket across all three formats. The teams will first lock horns in 3T20Is, followed by as many ODIs and two matches in red-ball cricket to conclude the series.

IND vs SA T20I series

1st T20I – December 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in Kingsmead, Durban

2nd T20I – December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd T20I – December 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

IND vs SA ODI series

1st ODI – December 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

2nd ODI – December 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd ODI – December 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in Boland Park, Paarl

IND vs SA Test series

1st Test – December 26-30, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test – January 3-7, 2024 at 2:00 PM IST in Newlands, Cape Town

India A schedule in South Africa

1st four-day match - December 11-14

2nd three-day match - December 20-22

3rd four-day match - December 26-29

