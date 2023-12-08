ICC releases rating for pitch used for World Cup final in Ahmedabad

For every Test Match, One Day International (ODI), and Twenty20 International (T20I) contested between countries, the ICC receives an evaluation of the pitch and outfield's performance.

The ICC Match Referee, responsible for overseeing the match, assesses the pitch and outfield conditions after the game's conclusion.

Subsequently, the ICC provides these ratings and assessments as feedback to the host Member Board. This feedback serves as valuable input to aid the host Member Board in improving the preparation of pitches and outfields for future international matches held at the same venue.

ICC rates pitch for World Cup final

The ICC has announced a rating for the pitch that came under a lot of scrutiny in the World Cup final clash between India and Australia.

There were reports of India manipulating the pitch to a slow one to suit their bowling attack for the final, but it apparently backfired for the team with Australia making a shrewd decision at the toss and following it up with impeccable execution.

With dew coming on at night, Australia found it way easier with the bat and chased down the target without fuss.

Pitches and outfields receive performance ratings categorized as: Very Good, Good, Average, Below Average, Poor or Unfit.

The final received an "average" rating while the Wankhede pitch used for the semi-final between India and New Zealand received a "good rating".

Notably, all three pitches used for the three-match T20I series against Australia following the World Cup received a "very good" rating.

The pitch used for the World Cup final had been a major discussion point before and after the final.

According to reports, senior BCCI officials, including Secretary Jay Shah, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, and Treasurer Ashish Shelar, met with Rohit and Rahul.

One crucial topic on the table was the role of the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which didn't behave as expected and allegedly favored the team winning the toss.

Notably, the final was played on a used pitch, contrary to the usual practice of using fresh pitches in knockout stages. The decision seemed to backfire, leaving many questioning its wisdom.

Despite India's strong pace bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, the pitch's behavior didn't align with their plans, leading to further scrutiny of this strategy.