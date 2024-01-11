HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 33 Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes will be desperate to win and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

Date

11 January 2024

Time

1:45 PM IST

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ben McDermott has 540 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 149.58 in 15 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Tim David has 181 runs at an average of 45.25 and a strike rate of 161.60 in eight BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Nathan Ellis has 11 wickets at an average of 26.90 and a strike rate of 17.27 in eight BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Matthew Short has 398 runs at an average of 49.75 and a strike rate of 154.86 in ten BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Chris Lynn has 643 runs at an average of 53.58 and a strike rate of 155.69 in 15 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has five fifties and a century against them.

Alex Carey has 399 runs at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 145.62 in nine BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Cameron Boyce has 10 wickets at an average of 16.30 and a strike rate of 15.60 in seven BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Hobart has been 161, with the pacers snaring 72.02% of wickets here. There will be some help for the spinners in the first innings. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith.

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jamie Overton, Henry Thornton, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope.

HUR vs STR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The HUR vs STR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott has been in fine form and has a good record against Adelaide Strikers. He will look to extend his good run at a venue where he has played a lot of cricket. McDermott’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Matthew Short: Matthew Short will contribute with both bat and ball, and his overall record against Hobart Hurricanes is also really good. His recent form has also been top-notch. Expect him to make an impact again.

Jamie Overton: Jamie Overton will also contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has also been good. Expect Overton to perform well.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Caleb Jewell: Caleb Jewell has a selection % of less than 27 as of now. Jewell is a terrific batter and has done well against Adelaide Strikers in the past. Expect him to make a useful contribution.

Cameron Boyce: Cameron Boyce has played a lot of cricket at this venue. He has been in fine form this season and will look to extend his good run. Boyce has also done well against Hobart Hurricanes in the past.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Thomas Kelly: Thomas Kelly might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Chris Jordan, Cameron Boyce and David Payne.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Macalister Wright, Tim David, Henry Thornton and Patrick Dooley.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Caleb Jewell, Adam Hose, Cameron Boyce and Riley Meredith.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Macalister Wright, Nikhil Chaudhary, Patrick Dooley and Henry Thornton.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction

