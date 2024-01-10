Lucknow Super Giants star dropped from Australia's ODI squad for West Indies series

He has been a steady performer for the side, picking up 9 wickets and scoring 564 runs for the franchise across two seasons.

In a recent development, a Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star faced the axe from Australia's ODI squad for the upcoming West Indies series. All-rounder Aaron Hardie is expected to fill the role.

The dynamic Aussie all-rounder was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants in their debut season of IPL 2022. A household name in the IPL having plying his trade since 2016, the 34-year-old played a crucial role in LSG reaching the playoffs both in 2022 and 2023. He has been a steady performer for the side, picking up 9 wickets and scoring 564 runs for the franchise across two seasons.

The Aussie is once again expected to be a key cog for LSG in IPL 2024 as the franchise aims to lift their maiden title.

Australia has made significant changes to its squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies, with World Cup winner and LSG's talismanic all-rounder Marcus Stoinis being excluded. The team will now be led by Steve Smith, as selectors have opted to provide Pat Cummins and other bowlers a well-deserved rest.

Marcus Stoinis is going through a lean patch

In addition to Stoinis, first-choice pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have also been given a break, making way for the inclusion of Jhye Richardson and T20 regular Nathan Ellis. The 13-player group does not feature wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who lost his place during Australia's World Cup triumph in India.

Stoinis, who played six games in the World Cup, was omitted from the finals after scoring only 87 runs in five innings and not participating in Australia's victory over India. His performance in the Big Bash initially saw four single-figure scores for the Melbourne Stars, but he managed to bounce back with two unbeaten innings of 55 and 34 in the last two matches.

Those innings, however, were not enough for him to keep his place.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings youngsters smash whirlwind fifties in SA20 2024 warm-up fixture

Australia ODI squad for West Indies series: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.