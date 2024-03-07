ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 24 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

Date

07 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

Colin Munro has 273 runs at an average of 54.60 and a strike rate of 156.89 in six PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has three fifties against them.

Colin Munro has 279 runs at an average of 25.36 and a strike rate of 162.20 in 11 PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has two fifties here.

Colin Munro vs left-arm pace in 2024: 100 runs, 86 balls, 25 average, 116.27 SR & 4 dismissals.

Colin Munro vs Mohammad Nawaz in T20s: 67 runs, 43 balls, 16.75 average, 155.81 SR & 4 dismissals.

Colin Munro’s previous five scores read: 15, 15, 82, 71 & 20.

Alex Hales has 248 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 142.52 in eight PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Alex Hales has 181 runs at an average of 20.11 and a strike rate of 145.96 in nine PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in 2024: 119 runs, 84 balls, 19.83 average, 141.66 SR & 6 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in 2024: 29 runs, 26 balls, 7.25 average, 111.53 SR & 4 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 105 runs, 88 balls, 26.25 average, 119.31 SR & 4 dismissals.

Alex Hales’ previous five scores read: 0, 47, 21, 2 & 36.

Agha Salman has 91 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 112.34 in four PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Agha Salman has 41 runs at a strike rate of 146.42 in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Agha Salman’s previous five scores read: 4, 37, 25*, 14 & 33.

Shadab Khan has 174 runs at an average of 24.85 and a strike rate of 137 in 12 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 30.76 and a strike rate of 27.69 in 17 PSL innings against them.

Shadab Khan has 360 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 159.29 in ten PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 31.40 and a strike rate of 20.40 in 11 PSL innings here.

Shadab Khan vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 74 runs, 70 balls, 12.33 average, 105.71 SR & 6 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs left-arm pace since 2023: 103 runs, 77 balls, 25.75 average, 133.76 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs off-spinners since 2023: 49 runs, 44 balls, 12.25 average, 111.36 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs Zahid Mahmood in T20s: 26 runs, 17 balls, 13 average, 152.94 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 38.16 average, 24.83 SR & 9.34 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 14.75 average, 15.25 SR & 5.84 economy rate.

Shadab Khan’s previous five scores read: 7, 80, 10*, 6 & 2. His last five figures read: 1/23, 3/41, 0/18, 2/28 & 2/24.

Jordan Cox has 33 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Jordan Cox vs left-arm pace in 2024: 97 runs, 71 balls, 16.16 average, 136.61 SR & 6 dismissals. Shaheen Afridi has dismissed him twice in 14 balls.

Jordan Cox vs left-arm orthodox spin in 2024: 43 runs, 44 balls, 14.33 average, 97.72 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jordan Cox’s previous five scores read: 7, 26, 13, 19 & 41.

Imad Wasim took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Imad Wasim has 215 runs at a strike rate of 177.68 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has two wickets here.

Imad Wasim vs leg-spin in 2024: 18 runs, 31 balls, 6 average, 58.06 SR & 3 dismissals.

Imad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 15 wickets, 23.86 average, 20.46 SR & 6.93 economy rate. Imad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 64.50 average, 45 SR & 8.60 economy rate.

Imad Wasim’s previous five figures: 1/24, 0/7, 1/20, 0/17 & 0/23.

Azam Khan has 244 runs at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 154.43 in eight PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Azam Khan has 178 runs at an average of 35.60 and a strike rate of 148.33 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Azam Khan vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 98 runs, 77 balls, 14 average, 127.27 SR & 7 dismissals.

Azam Khan’s last five scores read: 29, 29, 75, 1 & 13.

Faheem Ashraf has 155 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 146.22 in nine PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 30.38 and a strike rate of 20.61 in 13 PSL innings against them.

Faheem Ashraf has 221 runs at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 148.32 in eight PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has 8 wickets here.

Faheem Ashraf vs Blessing Muzarabani in T20s: 0 runs, 4 balls & 2 dismissals.

Faheem Ashraf vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 27.66 average, 21 SR & 7.90 economy rate. Faheem Ashraf vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 23.66 average, 16 SR & 8.87 economy rate.

Faheem Ashraf’s scores in this PSL: 41*, 1, 20 & 1. Faheem Ashraf’s figures in this PSL: 1/28, 0/31, 0/29, 0/15 & 0/40.

Naseem Shah has 13 wickets at an average of 15.46 and a strike rate of 14.53 in nine PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Naseem Shah has 7 wickets at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of 22.28 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Naseem Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 6.85 average, 7.71 SR & 5.33 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 73 average, 57.50 SR & 7.63 economy rate.

Naseem Shah’s previous five figures: 1/30, 1/26, 1/29, 1/32 & 2/34.

Rumman Raees has 16 wickets at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 17.68 in 13 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Rumman Raees has 8 wickets at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 21 in nine PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Rumman Raees figures in this PSL: 2/19, 2/28, 0/45 & 1/14.

Shan Masood has 283 runs at an average of 31.44 and a strike rate of 126.90 in nine PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has two fifties against them.

Shan Masood has 87 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 138.09 in three PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Shan Masood vs left-arm pace since 2023: 117 runs, 112 balls, 19.50 average, 104.46 SR & 6 dismissals. Rumman Raees has dismissed him twice in 27 balls.

Shan Masood vs Agha Salman in T20s: 11 runs, 14 balls, 5.50 average, 78.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shan Masood vs Faheem Ashraf in T20s: 71 runs, 43 balls, 23.66 average, 165.11 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shan Masood’s previous five scores read: 7, 36, 2, 27 & 10.

Tim Seifert made 8 runs in his only PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Tim Seifert made 49 runs in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Tim Seifert vs left-arm pace since 2023: 132 runs, 86 balls, 22 average, 153.48 SR & 6 dismissals.

Tim Seifert vs off-spinners since 2023: 119 runs, 103 balls, 19.83 average, 115.53 SR & 6 dismissals.

Tim Seifert vs Imad Wasim in T20s: 43 runs, 40 balls, 21.50 average, 107.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tim Seifert’s last five scores read: 49, 1, 21, 8 & 2.

James Vince has 184 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 139.39 in nine PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a fifty against them.

James Vince has 88 runs at an average of 88 and a strike rate of 169.23 in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

James Vince vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 94 runs, 74 balls, 11.75 average, 127 SR & 8 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him four times in 84 balls.

James Vince’s last five scores read: 27, 7, 37, 8, 38*.

Shoaib Malik has 435 runs at an average of 31.07 and a strike rate of 116.31 in 19 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has two fifties against them.

Shoaib Malik has 175 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 133.58 in six PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has two fifties here.

Shoaib Malik vs left-arm spin in 2024: 64 runs, 60 balls, 16 average, 106.66 SR & 4 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him twice in 35 balls in the last five years.

Shoaib Malik vs Faheem Ashraf in T20s: 54 runs, 59 balls, 27 average, 91.52 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shoaib Malik’s previous five scores read: 27*, 38, 12, 6 & 39. Shoaib Malik’s last five figures: 0/24, 0/8, 1/19, 0/31 & 0/4.

Kieron Pollard has 296 runs at an average of 49.33 and a strike rate of 160 in ten PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has two fifties against them.

Kieron Pollard has 76 runs at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 190 in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Kieron Pollard vs left-arm chinaman in 2024: 7 runs, 7 balls, 2.33 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

Kieron Pollard vs Imad Wasim in T20s: 34 runs, 48 balls, 8.50 average, 70.83 SR & 4 dismissals.

Kieron Pollard vs Rumman Raees in T20s: 53 runs, 32 balls, 26.50 average, 165.62 SR & 2 dismissals.

Kieron Pollard vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 74 runs, 63 balls, 37 average, 117.46 SR & 2 dismissals.

Kieron Pollard’s previous five scores: 13, 48*, 58, 49* & 28*.

Mohammad Nawaz has 273 runs at an average of 34.12 and a strike rate of 116.17 in 14 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 26.13 and a strike rate of 22.80 in 17 PSL innings against them.

Mohammad Nawaz has 126 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 136.95 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has four wickets here.

Mohammad Nawaz vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 57.80 average, 39.20 SR & 8.91 economy rate. Mohammad Nawaz vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 8.60 average, 10 SR & 5.24 economy rate.

Mohammad Nawaz’s scores in this PSL read: 27*, 28, 6, 15 & 7. Mohammad Nawaz’s previous five figures read: 0/37, 0/36, 1/23, 0/16 & 1/29.

Hasan Ali has 14 wickets at an average of 23.78 and a strike rate of 16.92 in ten PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Hasan Ali has 13 wickets at an average of 20.84 and a strike rate of 15.23 in nine PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Hasan Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 18.12 average, 13.12 SR & 8.38 economy rate. Hasan Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 16 average, 12 SR & 8 economy rate.

Hasan Ali’s previous five figures: 4/15, 1/34, 2/39, 1/42 & 2/29.

Mir Hamza has 2 wickets at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 41.50 in five PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Mir Hamza took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Mir Hamza vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 27.80 average, 19 SR & 8.96 economy rate. Mir Hamza vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 20 average, 16 SR & 7.69 economy rate.

Mir Hamza’s previous five figures: 1/25, 0/43, 0/25, 2/31 & 3/28.

Zahid Mahmood has 2 wickets at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 18 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Blessing Muzarabani has 4 wickets at an average of 11.75 and a strike rate of 10 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Blessing Muzarabani took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.