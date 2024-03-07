ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 24 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Islamabad United and Karachi Kings have similar kinds of players. It’s about who executes their plans better. However, the United look more settled and suited for the conditions in Rawalpindi. Expect them to win the contest.
ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Pakistan Super League 2024
Match
Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
Date
07 March 2024
Time
7:30 PM IST
ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Colin Munro has 273 runs at an average of 54.60 and a strike rate of 156.89 in six PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Colin Munro has 279 runs at an average of 25.36 and a strike rate of 162.20 in 11 PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has two fifties here.
-
Colin Munro vs left-arm pace in 2024: 100 runs, 86 balls, 25 average, 116.27 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Colin Munro vs Mohammad Nawaz in T20s: 67 runs, 43 balls, 16.75 average, 155.81 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Colin Munro’s previous five scores read: 15, 15, 82, 71 & 20.
-
Alex Hales has 248 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 142.52 in eight PSL innings against Karachi Kings.
-
Alex Hales has 181 runs at an average of 20.11 and a strike rate of 145.96 in nine PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in 2024: 119 runs, 84 balls, 19.83 average, 141.66 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in 2024: 29 runs, 26 balls, 7.25 average, 111.53 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 105 runs, 88 balls, 26.25 average, 119.31 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Alex Hales’ previous five scores read: 0, 47, 21, 2 & 36.
-
Agha Salman has 91 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 112.34 in four PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Agha Salman has 41 runs at a strike rate of 146.42 in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
Agha Salman’s previous five scores read: 4, 37, 25*, 14 & 33.
-
Shadab Khan has 174 runs at an average of 24.85 and a strike rate of 137 in 12 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 30.76 and a strike rate of 27.69 in 17 PSL innings against them.
-
Shadab Khan has 360 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 159.29 in ten PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 31.40 and a strike rate of 20.40 in 11 PSL innings here.
-
Shadab Khan vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 74 runs, 70 balls, 12.33 average, 105.71 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Shadab Khan vs left-arm pace since 2023: 103 runs, 77 balls, 25.75 average, 133.76 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Shadab Khan vs off-spinners since 2023: 49 runs, 44 balls, 12.25 average, 111.36 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Shadab Khan vs Zahid Mahmood in T20s: 26 runs, 17 balls, 13 average, 152.94 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shadab Khan vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 38.16 average, 24.83 SR & 9.34 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 14.75 average, 15.25 SR & 5.84 economy rate.
-
Shadab Khan’s previous five scores read: 7, 80, 10*, 6 & 2. His last five figures read: 1/23, 3/41, 0/18, 2/28 & 2/24.
-
Jordan Cox has 33 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
Jordan Cox vs left-arm pace in 2024: 97 runs, 71 balls, 16.16 average, 136.61 SR & 6 dismissals. Shaheen Afridi has dismissed him twice in 14 balls.
-
Jordan Cox vs left-arm orthodox spin in 2024: 43 runs, 44 balls, 14.33 average, 97.72 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Jordan Cox’s previous five scores read: 7, 26, 13, 19 & 41.
-
Imad Wasim took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings against Karachi Kings.
-
Imad Wasim has 215 runs at a strike rate of 177.68 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has two wickets here.
-
Imad Wasim vs leg-spin in 2024: 18 runs, 31 balls, 6 average, 58.06 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Imad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 15 wickets, 23.86 average, 20.46 SR & 6.93 economy rate. Imad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 64.50 average, 45 SR & 8.60 economy rate.
-
Imad Wasim’s previous five figures: 1/24, 0/7, 1/20, 0/17 & 0/23.
-
Azam Khan has 244 runs at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 154.43 in eight PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Azam Khan has 178 runs at an average of 35.60 and a strike rate of 148.33 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Azam Khan vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 98 runs, 77 balls, 14 average, 127.27 SR & 7 dismissals.
-
Azam Khan’s last five scores read: 29, 29, 75, 1 & 13.
-
Faheem Ashraf has 155 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 146.22 in nine PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 30.38 and a strike rate of 20.61 in 13 PSL innings against them.
-
Faheem Ashraf has 221 runs at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 148.32 in eight PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has 8 wickets here.
-
Faheem Ashraf vs Blessing Muzarabani in T20s: 0 runs, 4 balls & 2 dismissals.
-
Faheem Ashraf vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 27.66 average, 21 SR & 7.90 economy rate. Faheem Ashraf vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 23.66 average, 16 SR & 8.87 economy rate.
-
Faheem Ashraf’s scores in this PSL: 41*, 1, 20 & 1. Faheem Ashraf’s figures in this PSL: 1/28, 0/31, 0/29, 0/15 & 0/40.
-
Naseem Shah has 13 wickets at an average of 15.46 and a strike rate of 14.53 in nine PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Naseem Shah has 7 wickets at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of 22.28 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
Naseem Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 6.85 average, 7.71 SR & 5.33 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 73 average, 57.50 SR & 7.63 economy rate.
-
Naseem Shah’s previous five figures: 1/30, 1/26, 1/29, 1/32 & 2/34.
-
Rumman Raees has 16 wickets at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 17.68 in 13 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Rumman Raees has 8 wickets at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 21 in nine PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
Rumman Raees figures in this PSL: 2/19, 2/28, 0/45 & 1/14.
-
Shan Masood has 283 runs at an average of 31.44 and a strike rate of 126.90 in nine PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Shan Masood has 87 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 138.09 in three PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Shan Masood vs left-arm pace since 2023: 117 runs, 112 balls, 19.50 average, 104.46 SR & 6 dismissals. Rumman Raees has dismissed him twice in 27 balls.
-
Shan Masood vs Agha Salman in T20s: 11 runs, 14 balls, 5.50 average, 78.57 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shan Masood vs Faheem Ashraf in T20s: 71 runs, 43 balls, 23.66 average, 165.11 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Shan Masood’s previous five scores read: 7, 36, 2, 27 & 10.
-
Tim Seifert made 8 runs in his only PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Tim Seifert made 49 runs in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
Tim Seifert vs left-arm pace since 2023: 132 runs, 86 balls, 22 average, 153.48 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Tim Seifert vs off-spinners since 2023: 119 runs, 103 balls, 19.83 average, 115.53 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Tim Seifert vs Imad Wasim in T20s: 43 runs, 40 balls, 21.50 average, 107.50 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Tim Seifert’s last five scores read: 49, 1, 21, 8 & 2.
-
James Vince has 184 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 139.39 in nine PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a fifty against them.
-
James Vince has 88 runs at an average of 88 and a strike rate of 169.23 in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.
-
James Vince vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 94 runs, 74 balls, 11.75 average, 127 SR & 8 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him four times in 84 balls.
-
James Vince’s last five scores read: 27, 7, 37, 8, 38*.
-
Shoaib Malik has 435 runs at an average of 31.07 and a strike rate of 116.31 in 19 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Shoaib Malik has 175 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 133.58 in six PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has two fifties here.
-
Shoaib Malik vs left-arm spin in 2024: 64 runs, 60 balls, 16 average, 106.66 SR & 4 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him twice in 35 balls in the last five years.
-
Shoaib Malik vs Faheem Ashraf in T20s: 54 runs, 59 balls, 27 average, 91.52 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shoaib Malik’s previous five scores read: 27*, 38, 12, 6 & 39. Shoaib Malik’s last five figures: 0/24, 0/8, 1/19, 0/31 & 0/4.
-
Kieron Pollard has 296 runs at an average of 49.33 and a strike rate of 160 in ten PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Kieron Pollard has 76 runs at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 190 in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Kieron Pollard vs left-arm chinaman in 2024: 7 runs, 7 balls, 2.33 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Kieron Pollard vs Imad Wasim in T20s: 34 runs, 48 balls, 8.50 average, 70.83 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Kieron Pollard vs Rumman Raees in T20s: 53 runs, 32 balls, 26.50 average, 165.62 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Kieron Pollard vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 74 runs, 63 balls, 37 average, 117.46 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Kieron Pollard’s previous five scores: 13, 48*, 58, 49* & 28*.
-
Mohammad Nawaz has 273 runs at an average of 34.12 and a strike rate of 116.17 in 14 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 26.13 and a strike rate of 22.80 in 17 PSL innings against them.
-
Mohammad Nawaz has 126 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 136.95 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has four wickets here.
-
Mohammad Nawaz vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 57.80 average, 39.20 SR & 8.91 economy rate. Mohammad Nawaz vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 8.60 average, 10 SR & 5.24 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Nawaz’s scores in this PSL read: 27*, 28, 6, 15 & 7. Mohammad Nawaz’s previous five figures read: 0/37, 0/36, 1/23, 0/16 & 1/29.
-
Hasan Ali has 14 wickets at an average of 23.78 and a strike rate of 16.92 in ten PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Hasan Ali has 13 wickets at an average of 20.84 and a strike rate of 15.23 in nine PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a four-wicket haul.
-
Hasan Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 18.12 average, 13.12 SR & 8.38 economy rate. Hasan Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 16 average, 12 SR & 8 economy rate.
-
Hasan Ali’s previous five figures: 4/15, 1/34, 2/39, 1/42 & 2/29.
-
Mir Hamza has 2 wickets at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 41.50 in five PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Mir Hamza took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
Mir Hamza vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 27.80 average, 19 SR & 8.96 economy rate. Mir Hamza vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 20 average, 16 SR & 7.69 economy rate.
-
Mir Hamza’s previous five figures: 1/25, 0/43, 0/25, 2/31 & 3/28.
-
Zahid Mahmood has 2 wickets at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 18 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Blessing Muzarabani has 4 wickets at an average of 11.75 and a strike rate of 10 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Blessing Muzarabani took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
Blessing Muzarabani’s previous five figures: 2/27, 2/32, 0/30, 2/34 & 0/31.
ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The wicket didn’t play as anticipated in both games yesterday and turned out to be on the slower side. However, the track should do fine in this game, and batters should enjoy batting here. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a first-innings total of around 170 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 15°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.
ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees.
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani.
ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Agha Salman: Agha Salman is a popular captaincy option for this game. Salman will contribute with both bat and ball, and his form in this PSL has been quite good. Expect another good outing for him.
Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Shadab will contribute with both bat and ball, and he is a consistent performer. He will fetch ample points.
Shoaib Malik: Shoaib Malik has been a consistent performer this season. He will contribute with both bat and ball. Another good outing is well on the cards.
ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim has been selected by less than 16% of users as of now. Wasim will contribute with both bat and ball. He is an accurate bowler and can also score valuable runs in the lower order.
Shan Masood: Shan Masood's selection % currently stands at 35.52. Masood will open the innings and enjoy batting in Rawalpindi. A big knock can not be ruled out.
ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Irfan Khan: Irfan Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If ISL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Jordan Cox, Kieron Pollard, James Vince, Mir Hamza, and Zahid Mahmood.
If KAR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Colin Munro, Azam Khan, Tim Seifert, Hunain Shah, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Nawaz.
ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If ISL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Jordan Cox, Kieron Pollard, Mir Hamza, and Blessing Muzarabani.
If KAR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Tim Seifert, Azam Khan, Rumman Raees, and Mohammad Nawaz.
ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction
