CSK star walks off injured halfway through his spell in the T20 international game

As the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches, the preparations have started, with teams running net sessions for fringe and available players. Further, teams are keenly following the performance of their vital players in whatever form they are playing in.

This fresh season will undoubtedly be bigger and better than the previous editions, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be among the most followed sides throughout the rubber. They have some quality players, both domestic and overseas, in the squad and will definitely be among the title contenders again under the wise leadership of the legendary MS Dhoni.

However, CSK have suffered a few crucial blows ahead of the season, with a few of their key players struggling with fitness and injuries. Devon Conway is already out of action for the first half, and they now have another fitness concern in the overseas department.

One of their main pacers, who was mighty effective last season, walked off the field midway through his spell due to some hamstring issue. He sustained the injury while bowling against Bangladesh in Sylhet in a T20I game earlier today.

Matheesha Pathirana walks off injured halfway through his spell in the T20 international game

While bowling his last over of the game in the second T20I against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Matheesha Pathirana struggled with his hamstring. After a brief pause, Pathirana decided to walk off the field in pain after doing some damage to his hamstring.

Pathirana also struggled with cramps in the previous game, and the physio had to come out to attend and treat him. While he continued bowling, Pathirana didn’t look 100% but still completed his over somehow.

The situation was exacerbated today, with the CSK pacer forced to leave the field without bowling his remaining two balls of the spell. Pathirana’s unorthodox action will always be vulnerable and prone to different injuries.

He was bowling quite well today, taking two wickets and conceding a shade over six runs per over, and would have liked to finish his spell. His recent form hasn’t been as good, for Pathirana has been wayward, and an injury has worsened his case further.

