CSK star confirmed to miss first half of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings were dealt a huge blow with one of their star players confirmed to miss the first half of IPL 2024.

In a significant setback for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), opener Devon Conway is set to miss the initial part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following surgery on his left thumb.

The New Zealand batter sustained a minor fracture in the thumb joint during the second T20 International against Australia, necessitating an eight-week recovery period post-surgery.

"Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks," the official Blackcaps release says.

The injury sidelines Conway until at least May, leaving a considerable void in the CSK lineup.

The franchise, having recently acquired Conway's national teammate Rachin Ravindra at the IPL auction, may now look towards Ravindra to step up as an opener alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad in Conway's absence.

While there is optimism around Conway's availability for the latter half of the IPL season, concerns linger regarding his participation ahead of the T20 World Cup in June. New Zealand cricket authorities may weigh the risks of his early return, considering the global tournament's proximity.

Conway's absence is a significant blow to CSK, where he has been an integral part of the team's strategy. The franchise and its fans will be eagerly awaiting his recovery and return to the field.