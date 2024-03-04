ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 20 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Pakistan Super League 2024
Match
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Date
04 March 2024
Time
7:30 PM IST
ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Colin Munro has 243 runs at an average of 30.37 and a strike rate of 138.85 in eight PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Colin Munro has 249 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 169.38 in nine PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has two fifties.
-
Colin Munro vs left-arm pace in powerplay in 2024: 69 runs, 63 balls, 17.25 average, 107.57 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Colin Munro’s previous five scores read: 82, 71, 20, 8 & 5.
-
Alex Hales has 307 runs at an average of 51.16 and a strike rate of 142.79 in seven PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Alex Hales has 181 runs at an average of 25.85 and a strike rate of 149.58 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty.
-
Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in 2024: 119 runs, 82 balls, 23.80 average, 145.12 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 105 runs, 88 balls, 26.25 average, 119.31 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Alex Hales vs Naveen-ul-Haq in T20s: 13 runs, 18 balls, 4.33 average, 72.22 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Alex Hales’ previous five scores read: 47, 21, 2, 36 & 22.
-
Agha Salman has 89 runs at an average of 17.80 and a strike rate of 112.65 in five PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Agha Salman’s previous five scores read: 25*, 14, 33, 52 & 64*.
-
Imad Wasim has 309 runs at an average of 30.90 and a strike rate of 135.52 in 13 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 86.20 and a strike rate of 61.20 in 17 PSL innings against them.
-
Imad Wasim in Rawalpindi in PSL: 4 innings, 211 runs, 177.31 SR & 2 fifties. He also has a solitary wicket in five PSL innings here.
-
Imad Wasim vs leg-spin in 2024: 18 runs, 31 balls, 6 average, 58.06 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Imad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 24.14 average, 20.57 SR & 7.04 economy rate. Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 59.50 average, 42.50 SR & 8.43 economy rate.
-
Imad Wasim’s previous five scores: 1/20, 0/17, 0/23, 1/22 & 0/33.
-
Shadab Khan has 189 runs at an average of 14.53 and a strike rate of 130.34 in 14 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has 19 wickets at an average of 25.78 and a strike rate of 19.26 in 16 PSL innings against them.
-
Shadab Khan has 273 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 165.45 in eight PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 27 in nine PSL innings here.
-
Shadab Khan’s previous five scores read: 10*, 6, 2, 11 & 74*. His last five figures read: 0/18, 2/28, 2/24, 1/35 & 1/24.
-
Azam Khan has 251 runs at an average of 31.37 and a strike rate of 173.10 in nine PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Azam Khan has 120 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 137.93 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Azam Khan vs Salman Irshad in T20s: 59 runs, 34 balls, 19.66 average, 173.52 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Azam Khan’s last five scores read: 75, 1, 13, 19 & 50*.
-
Jordan Cox vs left-arm orthodox spin in 2024: 43 runs, 44 balls, 14.33 average, 97.72 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Jordan Cox vs left-arm pace in 2024: 93 runs, 63 balls, 18.60 average, 147.61 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Jordan Cox’s previous five scores read: 13, 19, 41, 2 & 1.
-
Faheem Ashraf has 181 runs at an average of 18.10 and a strike rate of 170.75 in 14 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has 16 wickets at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of 19.50 in 16 PSL innings against them.
-
Faheem Ashraf has 180 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 152.54 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has seven wickets.
-
Faheem Ashraf vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 16.66 average, 11.66 SR & 9.09 economy rate. Faheem Ashraf vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 26 average, 20.60 SR & 7.60 economy rate.
-
Naseem Shah has 7 wickets at an average of 20.28 and a strike rate of 18.57 in six PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Naseem Shah has 5 wickets at an average of 25.40 and a strike rate of 21.60 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
Naseem Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 7.60 average, 8 SR & 6.31 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 51 average, 40.50 SR & 7.13 economy rate.
-
Rumman Raees has 6 wickets at an average of 38.83 and a strike rate of 29.50 in eight PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Rumman Raees has 4 wickets at an average of 54.25 and a strike rate of 31.50 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
Hunain Shah’s previous five figures read: 1/30, 0/36, 1/13, 0/30 & 2/22.
-
Saim Ayub has 69 runs at an average of 13.80 and a strike rate of 150 in five PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Saim Ayub has 201 runs at an average of 40.20 and a strike rate of 184.40 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has three fifties here.
-
Saim Ayub vs off-spin in 2024: 45 runs, 44 balls, 15 average, 102.27 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Saim Ayub’s previous five scores read: 38, 88, 7, 0 & 42.
-
Babar Azam has 753 runs at an average of 53.78 and a strike rate of 132.33 in 18 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has six fifties and a century against them.
-
Babar Azam has 308 runs at an average of 61.60 and a strike rate of 148.79 in six PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has three fifties and a century here.
-
Babar Azam vs leg-spin in T20s since 2023: 173 runs, 143 balls, 24.71 average, 120.97 SR & 7 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him thrice in T20s.
-
Babar Azam vs Rumman Raees in T20s: 61 runs, 55 balls, 30.50 average, 110.90 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Babar Azam’s previous five scores read: 111*, 48, 31, 72 & 68.
-
Mohammad Haris has 237 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 197.50 in six PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Mohammad Haris has 123 runs at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 215.78 in four PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Mohammad Haris vs off-spin in T20s since 2023: 55 runs, 49 balls, 13.75 average, 112.24 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Haris vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 45 runs, 24 balls, 15 average, 187.50 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Haris’ previous five scores: 2, 12*, 19, 6 & 7.
-
Haseebullah Khan has 25 runs at a strike rate of 100 in three PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Haseebullah Khan has 79 runs at a strike rate of 146.29 in four PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Haseebullah Khan vs leg-spin in T20s since 2023: 18 runs, 18 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him twice in 11 balls in T20s.
-
Paul Walter vs leg-spin in T20s since 2023: 60 runs, 44 balls, 6 average. 136.36 SR & 10 dismissals.
-
Paul Walter vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 23 wickets, 20.30 average, 14.04 SR & 8.72 economy rate. Walter vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 6 wickets, 32.83 average, 22.16 SR & 8.91 economy rate.
-
Paul Walter’s previous five scores: 19, 2*, 16, 6 & 0. Paul Walter’s last five figures: 0/9, 1/41, 1/35, 1/24 & 1/40.
-
Rovman Powell has 22 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike rate of 104.76 in three PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Rovman Powell has 110 runs at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 180.32 in four PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Rovman Powell vs off-spin in T20s since 2023: 40 runs, 28 balls, 6.66 average, 142.85 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Rovman Powell vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 21 runs, 24 balls, 7 average, 87.50 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Rovman Powell vs Naseem Shah in T20s: 17 runs, 14 balls, 8.50 average, 121.42 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Rovman Powell’s previous five scores: 8, 46, 23, 39 & 17.
-
Naveen-ul-Haq has 2 wickets at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 24 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Naveen-ul-Haq has 2 wickets at 36 balls apiece in three PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in 2024: 16 wickets, 20.37 average, 13.43 SR & 9.18 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 43.20 average, 29 SR & 8.96 economy rate.
-
Naveen-ul-Haq’s previous five figures: 1/41, 2/50, 2/44, 1/46 & 2/25.
-
Salman Irshad has 11 wickets at an average of 22.54 and a strike rate of 14.72 in eight PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Salman Irshad vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 25.40 average, 17.80 SR & 8.75 economy rate. Salman Irshad vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 21 average, 12.25 SR & 10.37 economy rate.
-
Salman Irshad’s last five figures: 1/52, 1/39, 2/39, 0/22 & 3/38.
ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The pitches in Rawalpindi last year were flat, with an average first-innings score of 209 in 11 games. Expect a nice batting track, with batters getting value for their shots. The team winning the toss might elect to field first since chasing proved slightly easier last year. A total of around 200 is a must to compete.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 11°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.
ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees.
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad.
ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Agha Salman: Agha Salman is a popular captaincy pick for obvious reasons. Salman will contribute with both bat and ball, and his batting form has been top-notch this PSL. He will bat at No.3 and can again weave a big knock on a flat surface. His bowling will also fetch a few points.
Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Shadab will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Further, he has a fine record at Rawalpindi. Shadab has been bowling well this season and will look to extend his good run.
Babar Azam: Babar Azam is another popular captaincy option for this game, and rightly so. Azam is a consistent batter and possesses a fine record against Islamabad United. The track will assist the batters, and he is coming on the back of three 50+ scores in the previous five innings. There is no reason not to make him the captain of the fantasy teams.
ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Faheem Ashraf: Surprisingly, Faheem Ashraf’s selection % currently stands at 2.65. Faheem will contribute with both bat and ball, and he did well at Rawalpindi in the previous editions. His batting value will increase, and he can snare a few wickets as well since batters will go after him.
Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris has a selection % of less than 25 currently. Haris’ recent form might be a reason for his low selection, but he is a quality batter. Batting in the top order will provide him ample balls to make an impact, and the track in Rawalpindi will also suit him and his stroke-making. Haris has also done well against Islamabad United in the past.
ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Jordan Cox: Jordan Cox was slotted to bat quite low in the previous game. If Islamabad United continue batting him in the lower order, Cox’s value will reduce in fantasy teams, given he doesn’t bowl, either. Since Azam Khan keeps wickets, he can’t contribute with gloves, either. He can be avoided for this game.
ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If ISL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Haseebullah Khan, Tymal Mills, Luke Wood, and Hunain Shah.
If PES bat first:
Complete the team with three among Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Rovman Powell, Arif Yaqoob, and Rumman Raees.
ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If ISL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Haseebullah Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tymal Mills, and Hunain Shah.
If PES bat first:
Complete the team with three among Mohammad Haris, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Arif Yaqoob, and Salman Irshad.
ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction
It is a mid-table clash, and both teams have quality players. While Peshawar Zalmi have consistent players, Islamabad United possess match-winners. Both teams are evenly matched, and the team that bats better will win. Peshawar Zalmi’s batting largely depends on their opening pair. Islamabad United have more in-form players and might prevail in the end.
