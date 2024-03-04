ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 20 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Date

04 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

Colin Munro has 243 runs at an average of 30.37 and a strike rate of 138.85 in eight PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties against them.

Colin Munro has 249 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 169.38 in nine PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has two fifties.

Colin Munro vs left-arm pace in powerplay in 2024: 69 runs, 63 balls, 17.25 average, 107.57 SR & 4 dismissals.

Colin Munro’s previous five scores read: 82, 71, 20, 8 & 5.

Alex Hales has 307 runs at an average of 51.16 and a strike rate of 142.79 in seven PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has three fifties against them.

Alex Hales has 181 runs at an average of 25.85 and a strike rate of 149.58 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in 2024: 119 runs, 82 balls, 23.80 average, 145.12 SR & 5 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 105 runs, 88 balls, 26.25 average, 119.31 SR & 4 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs Naveen-ul-Haq in T20s: 13 runs, 18 balls, 4.33 average, 72.22 SR & 3 dismissals.

Alex Hales’ previous five scores read: 47, 21, 2, 36 & 22.

Agha Salman has 89 runs at an average of 17.80 and a strike rate of 112.65 in five PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Agha Salman’s previous five scores read: 25*, 14, 33, 52 & 64*.

Imad Wasim has 309 runs at an average of 30.90 and a strike rate of 135.52 in 13 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 86.20 and a strike rate of 61.20 in 17 PSL innings against them.

Imad Wasim in Rawalpindi in PSL: 4 innings, 211 runs, 177.31 SR & 2 fifties. He also has a solitary wicket in five PSL innings here.

Imad Wasim vs leg-spin in 2024: 18 runs, 31 balls, 6 average, 58.06 SR & 3 dismissals.

Imad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 24.14 average, 20.57 SR & 7.04 economy rate. Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 59.50 average, 42.50 SR & 8.43 economy rate.

Imad Wasim’s previous five scores: 1/20, 0/17, 0/23, 1/22 & 0/33.

Shadab Khan has 189 runs at an average of 14.53 and a strike rate of 130.34 in 14 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has 19 wickets at an average of 25.78 and a strike rate of 19.26 in 16 PSL innings against them.

Shadab Khan has 273 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 165.45 in eight PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 27 in nine PSL innings here.

Shadab Khan’s previous five scores read: 10*, 6, 2, 11 & 74*. His last five figures read: 0/18, 2/28, 2/24, 1/35 & 1/24.

Azam Khan has 251 runs at an average of 31.37 and a strike rate of 173.10 in nine PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties against them.

Azam Khan has 120 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 137.93 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Azam Khan vs Salman Irshad in T20s: 59 runs, 34 balls, 19.66 average, 173.52 SR & 3 dismissals.

Azam Khan’s last five scores read: 75, 1, 13, 19 & 50*.

Jordan Cox vs left-arm orthodox spin in 2024: 43 runs, 44 balls, 14.33 average, 97.72 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jordan Cox vs left-arm pace in 2024: 93 runs, 63 balls, 18.60 average, 147.61 SR & 5 dismissals.

Jordan Cox’s previous five scores read: 13, 19, 41, 2 & 1.

Faheem Ashraf has 181 runs at an average of 18.10 and a strike rate of 170.75 in 14 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has 16 wickets at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of 19.50 in 16 PSL innings against them.

Faheem Ashraf has 180 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 152.54 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has seven wickets.

Faheem Ashraf vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 16.66 average, 11.66 SR & 9.09 economy rate. Faheem Ashraf vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 26 average, 20.60 SR & 7.60 economy rate.

Naseem Shah has 7 wickets at an average of 20.28 and a strike rate of 18.57 in six PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Naseem Shah has 5 wickets at an average of 25.40 and a strike rate of 21.60 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Naseem Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 7.60 average, 8 SR & 6.31 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 51 average, 40.50 SR & 7.13 economy rate.

Rumman Raees has 6 wickets at an average of 38.83 and a strike rate of 29.50 in eight PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Rumman Raees has 4 wickets at an average of 54.25 and a strike rate of 31.50 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Hunain Shah’s previous five figures read: 1/30, 0/36, 1/13, 0/30 & 2/22.

Saim Ayub has 69 runs at an average of 13.80 and a strike rate of 150 in five PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Saim Ayub has 201 runs at an average of 40.20 and a strike rate of 184.40 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has three fifties here.

Saim Ayub vs off-spin in 2024: 45 runs, 44 balls, 15 average, 102.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Saim Ayub’s previous five scores read: 38, 88, 7, 0 & 42.

Babar Azam has 753 runs at an average of 53.78 and a strike rate of 132.33 in 18 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has six fifties and a century against them.

Babar Azam has 308 runs at an average of 61.60 and a strike rate of 148.79 in six PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Babar Azam vs leg-spin in T20s since 2023: 173 runs, 143 balls, 24.71 average, 120.97 SR & 7 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him thrice in T20s.

Babar Azam vs Rumman Raees in T20s: 61 runs, 55 balls, 30.50 average, 110.90 SR & 2 dismissals.

Babar Azam’s previous five scores read: 111*, 48, 31, 72 & 68.

Mohammad Haris has 237 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 197.50 in six PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has two fifties against them.

Mohammad Haris has 123 runs at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 215.78 in four PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Mohammad Haris vs off-spin in T20s since 2023: 55 runs, 49 balls, 13.75 average, 112.24 SR & 4 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 45 runs, 24 balls, 15 average, 187.50 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris’ previous five scores: 2, 12*, 19, 6 & 7.

Haseebullah Khan has 25 runs at a strike rate of 100 in three PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Haseebullah Khan has 79 runs at a strike rate of 146.29 in four PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Haseebullah Khan vs leg-spin in T20s since 2023: 18 runs, 18 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him twice in 11 balls in T20s.

Paul Walter vs leg-spin in T20s since 2023: 60 runs, 44 balls, 6 average. 136.36 SR & 10 dismissals.

Paul Walter vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 23 wickets, 20.30 average, 14.04 SR & 8.72 economy rate. Walter vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 6 wickets, 32.83 average, 22.16 SR & 8.91 economy rate.

Paul Walter’s previous five scores: 19, 2*, 16, 6 & 0. Paul Walter’s last five figures: 0/9, 1/41, 1/35, 1/24 & 1/40.

Rovman Powell has 22 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike rate of 104.76 in three PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Rovman Powell has 110 runs at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 180.32 in four PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Rovman Powell vs off-spin in T20s since 2023: 40 runs, 28 balls, 6.66 average, 142.85 SR & 6 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 21 runs, 24 balls, 7 average, 87.50 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs Naseem Shah in T20s: 17 runs, 14 balls, 8.50 average, 121.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rovman Powell’s previous five scores: 8, 46, 23, 39 & 17.

Naveen-ul-Haq has 2 wickets at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 24 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Naveen-ul-Haq has 2 wickets at 36 balls apiece in three PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in 2024: 16 wickets, 20.37 average, 13.43 SR & 9.18 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 43.20 average, 29 SR & 8.96 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s previous five figures: 1/41, 2/50, 2/44, 1/46 & 2/25.

Salman Irshad has 11 wickets at an average of 22.54 and a strike rate of 14.72 in eight PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Salman Irshad vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 25.40 average, 17.80 SR & 8.75 economy rate. Salman Irshad vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 21 average, 12.25 SR & 10.37 economy rate.