Pat Cummins makes 'world's shortest retirement' dig at the prospect of Kiwi star returning

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner, who announced his retirement prior to the start of the ongoing NZ Vs AUS Test series is now expected to make an U-turn on his decision. The development comes after Kiwi quick Will O'Rourke sustained an injury in the first Test against Australia and might be unavailable for the second Test.

Wagner might thus need to come out of his retirement to help the hosts who find themselves in a spot of bother as they await an update on O'Rourke's injury. If things don't turn out well, then New Zealand might be tempted to recall Wagner to the squad for the second and final Test against Australia.

Wagner, only last week, announced his retirement after he got to know that he wouldn't be in the playing XI for the opening Test.

Speaking on the prospect of Wagner returning in place of O’Rourke, Australia skipper Pat Cummins took a dig, labelling it as the “world’s shortest retirement.”

Pat Cummins takes a dig at Neil Wagner

Cummins said, “I mean, why not? If he’s your next best bowler that you think is going to perform, then go for it. I’ve faced him before. It’d be good to see. He’s high energy. It’s been good fun chatting to him each morning out here, so see how he goes.”

The hosts suffered a drubbing by Australia, succumbing to a 172-run defeat on Sunday (March 3) as New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said the door was not shut on Wagner.

The Kiwis will be hoping to turn around their fortunes and salvage a draw in the series. The decisive final match is scheduled to start from March 8 in Christchurch.

