"It's not a fluke:" James Anderson not surprised by this Indian pacer's performance in ongoing Test series

Despite being 41, James Anderson has been bowling long spells with exceptional accuracy and skills.

England veteran James Anderson has been in good form in his side’s ongoing Test series with India. Despite being 41, the fast bowler is running in fast and giving his all. He did not play the first Test of the series, but he started making his mark from the moment he got his chance at Vizag.

Anderson has been bowling long spells with exceptional accuracy. He has picked up 8 wickets in three Tests so far. Unfortunately, England haven’t been able to seize crucial moments which ultimately cost them the series. But Anderson’s performances and fitness are an inspiration for the upcoming generation.

Jasprit Bumrah is another bowler who has been impressive during the ongoing series. Bumrah has played three Tests in the series, picking up 17 wickets at an astounding average of 13.64. A fast bowler producing such an impact in a Test series in India, is a rare feat. But Bumrah has shown his skills and the world-class ability to dismantle a quality batting lineup.

James Anderson lauds Jasprit Bumrah

Anderson was impressed by the way Jasprit Bumrah has bowled in the series. Speaking to Jio Cinema, Anderson applauded Bumrah’s exceptional skills with the ball.

Timber Striker Alert 🚨



A Jasprit Bumrah special 🎯 🔥



Drop an emoji in the comments below 🔽 to describe that dismissal



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/X85JZGt0EV#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @Jaspritbumrah93 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/U9mpYkYp6v — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2024

"You know that reverse swing can play a big part in India and he's (Bumrah) a great exponent of it. That yorker we saw to Ollie Pope, he's got that up his sleeve as well. It's not a fluke that he's got to number one in the world. He's a world-class bowler and from our point of view we weren't surprised that he put up a performance like that," Anderson said.

The 41-year-old also spoke about his rivalry with Virat Kohli. Kohli and Anderson have a long-standing rivalry ever since India’s tour to England in 2014. Kohli had a torrid time in the 2014 Test series as he averaged 13.50 in ten innings. But the star India batter came back strongly in 2018, finishing as the highest run-scorer of the Test series.

Telegram Group Join Now

"I guess English fans will be thankful he’s not playing because he’s such a quality player. But from our point of view, you want to test yourself, you want to come up against the best and he’s been someone who I’ve found really challenging to bowl at over the years and it’s a shame he’s not been playing," Anderson added.

India have made a few changes to their squad for the fifth Test at Dharamsala. Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is back into the side while KL Rahul misses out due to injury.