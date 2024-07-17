ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Match 16: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Dindigul Dragons are a strong squad with quality all around. They have among the finest batters and bowlers. Expect them to win the contest.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024

Match

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons

Date

17 July 2024

Time

7:15 PM IST

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tushar Raheja has 76 runs at an average of 15.20 and a strike rate of 102.70 in five TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Mohamed Ali has 39 runs in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has 2 wickets here.

Sai Kishore has 48 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 126.31 in four TNPL innings against the Dindigul Dragons. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 13.93 and a strike rate of 12.80 in eight TNPL innings against them.

Sai Kishore has 8 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 17.25 in six TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Ajith Ram has 10 wickets at an average of 20.40 and a strike rate of 16.80 in eight TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Ajith Ram has 3 wickets in six TNPL innings against Dindigul Dragons.

Dindigul Dragons:

Shivam Singh scored 74 runs in his only TNPL innings against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 70 runs at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 142.85 in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 19.66 in three TNPL innings here.

Ravichandran Ashwin took a solitary wicket in his only TNPL innings against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Baba Indrajith has 36 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 102.85 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Varun Chakravarthy has 3 wickets at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 10 in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Varun Chakravarthy has 3 wickets at an average of 21.33 and a strike rate of 24 in three TNPL innings against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Sandeep Warrier has 3 wickets at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 16 in two TNPL innings against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Sandeep Warrier has 5 wickets at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of 21.60 in six TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Coimbatore have been decent for batting, with some help for pacers early on. Expect another fine batting surface. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 25°C, with cloudy, is forecast.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Radhakrishnan, Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, S Ganesh, Balchander Anirudh, Mohamed Ali, Sai Kishore (c), P Bhuvaneswaran, M Karthik Saran, Ajith Ram, Ramalingam Rohit.

Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Baba Indrajith (wk), Boopathi Kumar, Sarath Kumar, Dinesh Raj, Suboth Bhati, Varun Chakravarthy, VP Diran, P Vignesh, Sandeep Warrier.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohamed Ali: Mohamed Ali is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Mohamed will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Ashwin will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy is among the finest spinners in the competition. Varun will enjoy playing in Coimbatore. He can dismiss a few batters.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

S Radhakrishnan: S Radhakrishnan has been selected by less than 10% of users as of now. Radhakrishnan will open the innings. He can score valuable runs.

VP Diran: VP Diran’s selection % currently stands at 3.69. Diran will bowl in different phases. He can dismiss a few batters.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dinesh Raj: Dinesh Raj might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ITT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tushar Raheja, Boopathi Kumar, Baba Indrajith, R Rohit, and Sandeep Warrier.

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Balachander Anirudh, Vimal Khumar, Sai Kishore, and P Vignesh.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ITT bat first:

Complete the team with three among S Radhakrishnan, Boopathi Kumar, Sandeep Warrier, and R Rohit.

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Amit Sathvik, Vimal Khumar, VP Diran, and M Karthik Saran.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Dindigul Dragons are a strong squad with quality all around. They have among the finest batters and bowlers. Expect them to win the contest.

