IPL franchise set to begin academy in Sydney

This will be the franchise's third international academy.

In a recent development coming in, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise is set to open a new academy in Sydney, Australia.

The news was confirmed by an official press release by the franchise.

The move is a further attempt by IPL heavyweights Chennai Super Kings to further strengthen their special bond with Australia after having star players like Michael Hussey, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson represent the franchise in their illustrious past.

The association, which is set to take a new dimension with the launch of Super Kings Academy in Sydney will be the franchise's third international destination following centres in USA (Dallas) and UK (Reading) apart from India.

Speaking on the development, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said, “We are happy to extend our special journey with Australia, which began with the inception of IPL in 2008. “Australia is a champion country with a strong sporting culture and rich cricketing legacy. The Super Kings Academy will tap into and help groom cricketers, both boys and girls, adding to the already strong system in the country."

CSK undergoing a transition phase

Meanwhile, CSK are currently going through a transition phase after MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy prior to the start of the IPL 2024 earlier this year.

Talented young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been bestowed with the captaincy reins and while he couldn't lead the franchise to a win in his maiden outing as skipper, Gaikwad's influence was felt by the way he led the team.

CSK had a decent outing in IPL 2024 and narrowly missed out on a playoffs berth after finishing just outside the Top 4 at fifth. However, Ruturaj has looked comfortable in the role and with Mahi still donning the wicketkeeping gloves, it is expected that the transition will go down more smoothly than expected.

