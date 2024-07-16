LSG star opens up on unheard details about KL Rahul-Sanjiv Goenka IPL 2024 row

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 witnessed a massive controversy when Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjeev Goenka was caught on camera having a heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul following their loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Lucknow Super Giants star spinner Amit Mishra reveals that his teamowner, Sanjeev Goenka, was disappointed with his team's performance, and that was evident on TV during the 2024 Indian Premier League. The Sunrisers Hyderabad did manage to chase a solid 166 before winning by 10 wickets in the tenth over owing to a wonderful batting display from Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

Speaking about the game here, this was the 57th game of the IPL 2024, which took place on May 8 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. KL Rahul and his men posted 165/4 in the given 20 overs. However, during the chase, opening batter Abhishek Sharma made an unbeaten 75 runs from 28 balls, while the Aussie star hammered 89 runs from 30 balls to help his side win the game with 62 balls to spare.

The exchange erupted when the KL Rahul-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) crushed them, requiring just 58 balls to finish down 166 runs. The spotlight was drawn more to the fiery exchange—in which Goenka was visibly frustrated with his team's performance—than to the actual game. LSG ended up missing out on a qualification slot by just one point; therefore, it proved to be a crucial occasion in their season. In addition, it was the first time LSG had not placed in the top four spots.

Following the game, the franchise owner, Sanjeev Goenka, walked up to skipper KL Rahul, and their heated exchange was caught on camera, quickly going viral on social media. Rahul, who has earned a reputation for being a very cool person, did not say anything, despite the LSG owner's obvious anger.

"He (Goenka) was disappointed. We lost two back-to-back matches very badly. Against KKR, we lost by some 90-100 runs and against SRH, the match was finished within 10 overs. It felt like we were bowling them during a net practice session. If I am so angry about it, will someone who has actually put money into the team not feel angry," Amit said while speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.

I am sure LSG will look for a better captain: Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra said, "I've seen him (Shubman Gill) in the IPL, and he doesn't know how to do captaincy. He has no idea about captaincy. Why they made him captain is a question. Just because he's in the Indian team doesn't mean he should be made captain."



About Kl Rahul : “LSG will… pic.twitter.com/Cy2diyGlZQ — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) July 15, 2024



Following that, reports have been floating around suggesting that the owner of LSG may replace KL Rahul as the skipper, who was their first-round pick at Rs 17 crore. Amit Mishra disclosed information on the LSG team in a recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra. He stated that the team is undoubtedly looking for a better captain than KL Rahul.

Telegram Group Join Now

"It does not matter if he is in the Indian team or not. But a person who has the right mentality for T20s should be the captain. Someone who plays for the team should be captain. I am sure LSG will look for a better captain," he added further.

Also Read: Amit Mishra backs this India opener over Shubman Gill

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube