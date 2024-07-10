Not Hardik Pandya, this player to be appointed as ODI captain in Rohit Sharma's absence for Sri Lanka tour; Reports

In Rohit's absence, the question arises of who would lead the team.

The Indian team recently named the next India coach in Gautam Gambhir, whose first assignment will be the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka later this month.

Incidentally, regular skipper Rohit Sharma, along with star batters Virat Kohli and talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been given an extended rest period and will miss the series against the Islanders.

In Rohit's absence, the question naturally arises of who would lead the team.

According to reports, it is learnt that dynamic batter KL Rahul will be bestowed with the responsibility.

Incidentally, KL Rahul was not a part of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2024 but will now takeover the captaincy reins in the ODI format.

However, Pandya is in consideration for the leadership role in the shortest format.

"It is expected that in the absence of Rohit, Hardik and KL are the options to be given the responsibility of captain. Both have captained the team earlier," a top BCCI source told India Today.

Who will captain India in Sri Lanka T20Is?

With Rohit and Virat's retirement, Hardik Pandya is the top choice to lead the team in the shortest format in the Sri Lanka tour but it depends on his availability.

In case the all-rounder is not there, star India batter Suryakumar Yadav is next in line to fill in the boots.

The source further added, "If Hardik is not available for the T20Is, you might see Suryakumar Yadav as captain in T20Is and Rahul in ODIs. But for now, it seems that Hardik and KL will lead the team."

The tour of Sri Lanka is set to begin on July 27, with the third and final T20I scheduled for July 30. The three-match ODI series will commence next on August 2 and wrap up on August 7.

