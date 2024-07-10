BCCI ignores Gambhir's choice, targets former India star as bowling coach: Reports

BCCI and Gambhir have had some differences when it comes to selecting the coaching staff.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was recently announced as the next coach of the Indian team.

He will takeover the responsibilities from Rahul Dravid, whose tenure ended after India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024.

Gambhir will also be given his own support staff, taking over from the outgoing Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip as batting, bowling and fielding coaches, respectively.

However, an ANI report earlier today has revealed that the BCCI and Gambhir have had some differences when it comes to selecting the coaching staff.

Gambhir had requested for former pacer Vinay Kumar to come onboard as the bowling coach but the board has denied it.

The report further suggests that while the board may not be inclined to go in the same direction as Gambhir in terms of deciding the next bowling coach, they are keen to have one of Gambhir's former teammates - Zaheer Khan.

BCCI targets Gambhir's two former teammates for bowling coach role

While Zaheer is expected to pip out any combination, the other name in the mix is another candidate whom Gambhir knows very well.

"BCCI discussing the names of Zaheer Khan and Lakshmipathy Balaji for the position of bowling coach. BCCI is not interested in the name of Vinay Kumar," sources told ANI.

For fielding, ex-Proteas star Jonty Rhodes is a likely candidate while Abhishek Nayar, who was the batting coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is also in the mix.

ALSO READ: Newly appointed India coach Gautam Gambhir wants this player to be assistant coach; Reports

While Gambhir's appointment was confirmed by the BCCI, they are yet to make the final calls on who all will be joining Gambhir's coaching team.

Gambhir's first assignment is expected to be the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, later this month.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube