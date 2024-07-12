Not Rahul Dravid! KKR looking at South African great to replace Gautam Gambhir as mentor

According to a report by The Telegraph, Kolkata Knight Riders are looking at legendary South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis to take on the mentor role that has been left behind by Gautam Gambhir.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir made a spectacular comeback for the Kolkata Knight Riders, helping the team win their third IPL title and first since 2014. The former India opener has just been named head coach of the Indian team after their incredible run and Rahul Dravid's exit with the win in the T20 World Cup 2024. Following the conflict of interest, the 42-year-old cricketer has to step down from his position with KKR, commencing in the 2025 IPL. Dravid was reportedly contacted by the team to take Gambhir's place, but it seems that a new contender has come to light.

The defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders are looking into former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis to fill Gautam Gambhir's mentorship post, according to a report by The Telegraph. The 48-year-old Proteas star led the Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League from 2016 to 2019. In addition, he played for the team from 2011 until 2014, winning two IPL titles while being in the side. Besides that, the Cape Town-born star also served as a batting consultant for England and South Africa.

According to a few sources, Shreyas Iyer-led KKR approached Rahul Dravid following his departure as head coach of India. In the event that this happens as planned, Dravid and Gambhir will have switched roles. However, it's likely that Gautam Gambhir himself will bring a few more KKR support staff with him to the Indian squad.

Also Read: What is Gautam Gambhir's salary as India head coach?

Gautam Gambhir has been named head coach of the Indian squad until the end of 2027

Multiple reports indicate that Abhishek Nayar, the franchise's assistant coach at the moment, is set to take over as Gambhir's assistant on the Indian side. In addition, the two-time ICC World Cup-winning star may be thinking about hiring Ryan Ten Doeschate, the fielding coach of KKR, to take charge of the Indian team in the Sri Lankan series.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir makes surprising selection choice to coaching staff

Gautam Gambhir has been named head coach of the Indian squad until the end of 2027. This indicates that he will be in charge of five ICC trophy campaigns: the Champions Trophy in 2025, the T20 World Cup in 2026, the ODI World Cup in 2027, and the WTC in 2025 and 2027.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: Rahul Dravid gets offer from IPL franchise after India job

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube