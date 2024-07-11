India unlikely to travel to Pakistan, Champions Trophy in hybrid model: Reports

As per an ANI source, the Indian team seems reluctant to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, they have asked the International Cricket Council to set up the matches either in Sri Lanka or Dubai. Pakistan is going to host the ICC Champions Trophy in February and March of 2025. India hasn't played in any cricket tournaments in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, owing to the geo-political tensions between the two countries.

The two sides' last bilateral series also took place in India from the end of 2012 to January 2013. Only the Asia Cup and ICC tournaments have witnessed matches between the two countries since then. Notably, there has been an aspect of doubt about India's participation in the upcoming event owing to the relationship between these two sides. India had been given the option of playing all of its matches in one city by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Lahore was recently selected as the venue for all of India's matches, according to a report from ESPNcricinfo. The Indian board, however, is not pleased with the proposal to tour Pakistan.



PCB ended up having to use a hybrid approach while hosting the Asia Cup last year

Another such situation unfolded during the Asia Cup last year, which Pakistan was slated to host. PCB ended up having to use a hybrid approach while hosting the Asia Cup last year, with all of India's games, including those against Pakistan, taking place in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Team India emerged victorious in the tournament final as they thrashed the host Sri Lankan side led by Dasun Shanaka.

Pakistan hadn't really thought about it, even though they had hinted at the idea of utilising a hybrid model for playing in the ODI World Cup in India last year. Meanwhile, Pakistan are the defending champions of the marquee event, as they went on to thrash the Virat Kohli-led Indian team in the summit clash at the Oval in London back in 2017.

