Jay Shah confirms captain for rest of WTC 2023-25 and Champions Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said that Rohit Sharma would lead India in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and World Test Championship (WTC) finals. The cricket administrator made his remarks exactly one week after the 37-year-old cricketer guided the Men in Blue to a historic win against South Africa in Barbados during the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Shah revealed that he had backed the flamboyant opening batter to help India win the T20 World Cup after their team had suffered a heartbreaking loss in the ODI World Cup final against Australia last November, and he seemed happy that his statement had come true. Therefore, Jay Shah continues to be confident that the T20 World Cup 2024 winning side can expect a winning run under Rohit Sharma, winning both the Champions Trophy and the WTC Finals, which are scheduled to take place next year.

The 35-year-old cricket administrator further added that India is going to use split captaincy in all forms of international cricket until Rohit Sharma retires across all formats. However, number one T20I all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to take over the T20I duties after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format last week, but he would still be the Indian captain of the Test and ODI teams.

I am fully confident that our team, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, will become champions: Jay Shah

#WATCH | BCCI Secretary Jay Shah congratulates the Indian cricket team on winning the ICC T20 World Cup



He says, "...I am confident that under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, we will win the WTC Final and the Champions Trophy..."



(Source: BCCI) pic.twitter.com/NEAvQwxz8Y — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024



"On November 23, after winning 10 matches, we won hearts, but we were not able to win the Cup. I said in Rajkot that on June 29 that we will win hearts, win the Cup and hoist the flag in Barbados. And our captain hoisted it there. After this win, the upcoming ICC events -- WTC final and the Champions Trophy, I am fully confident that our team, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, will become champions," Jay Shah said in the video.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be hosting the Champions Trophy after eight years. The home team are the defending champions, who defeated Virat Kohli-led India in the final game at the Oval in London back in 2017.

Interestingly, the BCCI has yet to give the draft schedule its approval, despite the fact that it has been submitted to the ICC and features India facing Pakistan in Karachi on March 1. However, some sources say that the hybrid model, which was brought to the attention of the Asia Cup last year, is likely something the Indian board is in favour of once more. Notably, Team India denied travelling to Pakistan last year owing to the geopolitical tensions between both countries.

